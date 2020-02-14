OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and the Small Business Development Center invite entrepreneurs to participate in a group dedicated to assisting the growth of ecommerce for Shiawassee County firms.
The event will focus on “How to Sell on Amazon.” Josh Willard, CEO of Josh’s Frogs, will share how to start selling products on Amazon and how to market products.
The session is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Armory, 215 N Water St. There is no cost.
The event is intended to offer networking, education and partnership opportunities for a range of companies, including those just starting a new business that would like to do ecommerce; those already in business but not engaged in ecommerce that want to begin and companies already engaged in e-commerce but looking for ways to improve.
To reserve a place, contact Jody Roethele at (989) 725-9241 or jroethele@sedpweb.org.
