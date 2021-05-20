OVID — Edward J. Arthur, of Ovid, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America, is one of a small percentage of financial representatives worldwide to achieve membership in the Million Dollar Round Table this year.
Founded in 1927, the group, an association of financial professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 49,000 of the world’s life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries.
Members demonstrate professional knowledge, ethical conduct and outstanding client service, according to a press release.
Arthur’s Modern Woodmen office is located at 9790 E. M-21.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offering financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
