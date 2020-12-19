Memorial Healthcare has received an “A” for patient safety for the third time in a row.
The “A” is the hospital safety grade Memorial received by The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system.
“Memorial Healthcare takes great pride, and is honored, to receive an ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog,” said Megan Smith, Memorial’s associate vice president of quality and safety. “The safety of our patients, employees, and providers is always our top priority and receiving an ‘A rating validates our commitment to our community at Memorial Healthcare.
The Leapfrog safety grade is assigned twice annually to more than 2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the country. The grade represents how well the medical facilities are keeping patients safe from preventable harm. Leapfrog uses 27 measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections to arrive at a grade, ranging from A to F.
Out of 75 participating hospitals in Michigan, Memorial was one of 32 to receive an A and only one of two within a 50-mile radius, the other being Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Memorial scored perfect grades in the areas of: infections following colon surgery in the urinary tract (zero); dangerous objects left in patients’ bodies during surgery (zero), practices to prevent errors such as ordering medications online; causing an air or gas bubble in the blood (zero); effective leadership to prevent errors and enough qualified nurses.
Keeping patients safe from preventable injuries and sickness has been extraordinarily challenging for the medical profession since March, COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
“(The year) 2020 has certainly brought many challenges to healthcare organizations across our nation, and continues to do so,” Smith said. “Our priority has been and remains the safety of our patients, employees and physicians at Memorial Healthcare.”
She continued: “From the start of the pandemic, Memorial Healthcare worked quickly to secure personal protective equipment and supplies needed to care for potential patients with COVID-19, developed units with negative pressure airflow dedicated to safely care for any COVID-19 patients, secured the necessary equipment and supplies needed to perform COVID-19 testing at Memorial Healthcare, opened a drive-thru testing site, implemented the capability to conduct telemedicine visits, and enhanced our safety protocols to ensure we are keeping everyone safe (daily screening, face coverings, increased cleaning protocols, social distancing).”
Memorial’s recent Leapfrog grades are an A for spring 2020, A for fall 2019, B for spring 2019, C for fall 2018, A for spring 2018, B for fall 2017, C for spring 2017, C for fall 2016 and C for spring 2016.
The Leapfrog safety grade has been cited on MSNBC on TV, and in The New York Times and AARP The Magazine. Grades are derived from national performance measures set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and other supplemental data sources, the Leapfrog website states.
For details on Memorial’s scorecard, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org. and search for Memorial Healthcare.
“The employees of Memorial Healthcare have always provided exceptional care, and that has not changed throughout this pandemic,” Smith said. “I am beyond proud, and honored, to be part of the team at Memorial Healthcare. Memorial Healthcare is prepared to care for any patient needing medical attention related to COVID-19 or non-related to COVID-19. “We are here. We are ready. We are keeping you safe.”
