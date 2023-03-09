Shuttered tea shop Abiding the Vine selling off inventory

Abiding in the Vine owner Corky Adams is shown in this 2017 file photo.

 Argus-Press File Photo

OWOSSO — The Abiding in the Vine tea shop, which closed its doors to regular business last December is in the process of liquidating its remaining assets — including plenty unbrewed tea and everything that goes with it.

Originally opened in 2013, and run throughout by owner Corky Adams, Abiding the Vine achieved plenty of success. The shop held the title of No. 1 tea room in Michigan for a period, as decided by teamap.com.

