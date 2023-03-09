Shuttered tea shop Abiding the Vine selling off inventory

OWOSSO — The Abiding in the Vine tea shop, which closed its doors to regular business last December is in the process of liquidating its remaining assets — including plenty unbrewed tea and everything that goes with it.
Originally opened in 2013, and run throughout by owner Corky Adams, Abiding the Vine achieved plenty of success. The shop held the title of No. 1 tea room in Michigan for a period, as decided by teamap.com.
Adams started the shop in part as an ode to her grandmother, whom she used to take tea with growing up.
She operated her business through all sorts of travails, fighting through a cancer scare circa 2016 and making it through the worst stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More recently, the shop was closed for three months in 2022 due to a collapsed pipe which ran south under East M-21. Adams her building’s owner covered the $90,000 price tag for repairs, but since M-21 is under state, not local, jurisdiction the fix was a bureaucratic nightmare.
The sidewalk in front of the shop had to be torn up for the pipe to be replaced, after which concrete had to be poured anew.
After this incident, Abiding the Vine came back online in November, but, a month later, Adams announced via Facebook that she was retiring and shuttering the tea room for good. Most of Adams’ former staff have found other jobs, she says.
Adams began her piecemeal inventory reduction last month. One non-traditional item she had for sale was a large “Golden Girls” cardboard cutout. That didn’t hang around for long, being snapped up on Tuesday.
“We could have sold 20 of them,” Adams said.
For those interested, Abiding the Vine’s liquidation sale was scheduled to continue today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.