Memorial Healthcare employee honored

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Jan. 25 announced Ginnie Sprague, a medical assistant at the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience, as its January Employee of the Month.
Sprague has been employed with Memorial Healthcare since 2017.
According to her winning nomination, “Ginnie demonstrates a positive attitude every day and is willing to help out in any department she is needed in. She is a huge team player and compassionate with all patients. Ginnie is highly deserving of this award for being a team player, providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers and continuously acting as a role model within the department.”
Ginnie lives in Durand with her husband and has four children. She enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and two grandchildren, along with working on outside activities.
“I am very honored to get this award,” Sprague said of the recognition. “I enjoy my job, co-workers, and patients.”
