Serving those who serve

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — With Jo-Lee’s Crosswinds Cafe closed, except for takeout, during the mandated statewide shutdown, co-owner Lee Ann French said she either could have sat at home and felt sorry for herself, or done something to help.
She and Joe Voelker, her partner in the tiny eatery at Owosso Community Airport, decided to help — by doing what they do best. For the past month of the coronavirus outbreak, the pair and helpers have been feeding essential workers all over Shiawassee County, using customer donations.
“The medical personnel in the world knew they were signing up for something, but not for this,” French said. “Garbage collectors, the grocery store and drug store workers, they sure didn’t sign up for this. Until the world gets back to normal, things have to happen.”
Over four weekends — which is when Crosswinds is open — French, Voelker and crew have delivered free meals to hundreds of workers, including at Memorial Healthcare, Sonoco Protective Solutions, Rite Aid, Dollar General, Aldi grocery store, the Owosso Public Safety Department, Shiawassee Humane Society and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Next week, they’re planning to provide lunches to area garbage collectors, and workers at pet and farm equipment stores. The partners set up the food deliveries with the recipient companies in advance, and always employ social distancing rules, French said.
“These people are awesome. They are putting forward their best efforts,” said Murthy Kollur, pharmacist at Rite Aid. “As community members, they just want to do something to help people get through the day.”
Word got around quickly and calls for assistance came in from other organizations. So, French and Voelker have also been feeding area veterans and homeless people, dropping off dinners at Homeless Angels shelter and four local homeless camps.
On Easter Sunday, they delivered full dinners and Easter baskets to 11 families in need, postponing their own family celebrations.
Inspired by the Crosswinds owners, Kollur asked them to feed everyone at Memorial, on his dime. With a mere 12 hours’ notice, on the day after Easter, French and Voelker prepared hot lunches for more than 100 employees in such areas of the hospital as the radiology and maintenance departments, and the COVID-19 unit.
“During days like this, there’s an opportunity to help,” Kollur said simply.
Earlier in their campaign, French and Voelker, lacking enough funding to feed all Memorial workers, had served pasta dinners to employees in the emergency department.
“We are grateful for Crosswinds Cafe and for the outpouring of support from our whole community as our team members serve on the front line, providing care for our patients and working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dan Mills, Memorial associate vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer, in an email.
“In these trying times, the kindness we see on a daily basis is truly inspiring and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Launching last summer, Jo-Lee’s Crosswinds Cafe, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Friday (Mexican night), and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, though the owners hope to expand to six days this summer. The restaurant has only six tables, seating up to 26 people.
How can French and Voelker afford to supply meals while their restaurant is serving takeout three days a week? They’re digging into their own pockets for the cause, but the majority of funding comes from their loyal — and generous — customers.
“Our customers are supporting us by making donations,” French said. “They are our friends, our extended family. I love them to death. Joe and I are only the bridge between our customers and the essential workers. We just have the equipment to make it work.”
She and Voelker said they will continue to feed essential workers through the end of April.
“It’s better than sitting at home crying every day,” French said. “Instead of feeling sorry for ourselves, we have to step up and be uplifted. The only way I know how to do that is through my cooking.
“We want to give the workers five minutes of ‘everything is going to be OK.’”
