CORUNNA — Volunteers of America has a new look, and the staff at the nonprofit thrift store is inviting the community to come and check it out.
A grand reopening event is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 13-15 at the store, 2500 E. Main St. (M-21).
Attendees will see the new red, white and blue theme, signage, highly polished floors and giant images on the walls of some of the people sales proceeds serve: veterans, senior citizens, people with disabilities and others. The changes give the store a more modern and warmer feel, officials say.
“We want everybody here to celebrate with us,” store assistant manager Krista Vergos said.
The reopening will feature doughnuts and coffee, hourly drawings for prizes, a raffle boasting a large-screen smart TV for the grand prize, food from Rivals and Jimmy Johns restaurants, and sales prices on store merchandise.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is set for 8:45 a.m. March 13 in front of the store.
The first 50 customers who show up on March 13 will receive gift bags provided by Huntington Bank. The grand prize drawing will take place at 5 p.m. March 14.
Other area businesses participating in the grand reopening include Mancino’s, Main Street Pizza, Abiding in the Vine and Family Video.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the community,” said Shannon Miller, director of thrift operations for Volunteers of America Michigan. “We can’t express our gratitude enough.”
Volunteers of America Michigan has thrift stores in Flint, Detroit, Lansing and Corunna. The Corunna store, which opened nearly nine years ago, serves a smaller community but generates as many or more proceeds than the others, Miller said.
“The support we have received here has been out of this world,” Miller said. “This community has rolled out the red carpet for us.”
The thrift store is set up like a department store, offering clothing, furniture, household goods, linens, shoes and many unique items. The average item price is under $3, store officials said.
Founded in 1896, Volunteers of America Michigan is a faith-based charity that provides services to vulnerable groups across the state. For example, the organization helps veterans find job training and gainful employment, and provides transitional housing.
Area residents bring their donations to a specific back door. The items are sorted and cleaned by a group of workers in a separate area before being put up for sale in the main store, which is managed by Lori Herald. Sales proceeds support the organization’s wide range of social services.
“Cleaning out your closet equates to helping veterans live independently,” Miller said. “So, you can’t go wrong.”
In addition to getting a face lift, Volunteers of America Michigan is also rebranding, focusing on making donors aware of the programs in their own communities that benefit from their generosity, Miller said.
“All donations stay here,” she said. “We are truly helping the community.”
