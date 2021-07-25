Master makes her exit

OWOSSO — The “master” of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market is taking her last bow this season after 11 years of continued growth.
Market Master Tracey Peltier, who joined the nonprofit as a volunteer a year before taking charge — adding events, space, vendors and customers — said it’s simply time to step down.
Peltier, 56, explained that she and her husband/market helper, Jeff Peltier, will soon be grandparents and empty-nesters, and have moved their elderly parents to Owosso.
“It’s just time. Our lifestyle is so different now,” Tracey Peltier said. “But I can see the market’s future, and it’s bright.”
Peltier and other stakeholders in the farmers market, including Owosso Main Street and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, are currently working on hiring a successor.
That move should happen soon, Peltier said, giving her time before her departure to teach the new executive director — they will no longer be called by Peltier’s title, market master — everything she knows.
She knows a lot. Peltier, who has been described as being as unique as a unicorn, can’t really be replaced.
“What Tracey has done with the farmers market is make downtown a place to gather again,” Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Josh Adams said. “It’s a combination of her welcoming spirit and her use of social media to drive business to the market.”
Peltier’s approach can be seen in the farmers market’s taglines: “Once you get there, you’re welcomed” and “Meet me at the market.”
Although the city of Owosso has no plan to oversee the farmers market, Adams said, DDA/Owosso Main Street officials realize the market’s importance to the downtown area and aim to help keep it going.
“It’s one of the foundations of our revitalization of downtown Owosso — it’s important to our community and economic development,” Adams said, noting that Foster Coffee, Abiding in the Vine and others “incubated” their businesses in the market before scaling to brick and mortar, and that disadvantaged people can purchase fresh produce with their WIC cards.
“We hope the farmers market continues to thrive and be that community and economic development entity in our district,” he continued.
Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said: “Tracey has been a powerhouse contributor to the growth of the community and especially the institution that is the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market.
“I’m very sad to see her go, but I know that she’s done so well building this organization that the handoff to the next market master will be seamless.”
Peltier said she will continue to do what she can to keep the farmers market alive and well, even after she steps down.
“It has and will continue to be my top priority to do everything within my power to ensure the success and continued growth of everything that is the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market,” she said.
Peltier, who grew up in Mount Pleasant and ran a child development center there for 18 years, moved to Owosso in order to marry Owosso native Jeff Peltier.
Wanting to meet people in her adopted town, she volunteered for the farmers market.
“I didn’t know a single soul,” she said. “How nice it was to feel you’re part of something bigger than yourself — that you’re connected, that you have a place and a voice.”
By the time Peltier signed up as a farmers market volunteer, a dispute over management had split the market into two groups, with one faction setting up at Owosso East Plaza and the other staying downtown.
At the time, the newly renamed Downtown Owosso Farmers Market boasted 10 to 15 vendors and occupied the parking lot of the armory on Water Street.
Named market master the following year, Peltier’s approach was to move the downtown market forward. First off, she established Kids Day, which still takes place on the last Saturday of the month.
Kids Day was only the beginning. Peltier also added Moonlight Market — a night-time farmers market featuring live music and access to such historical sites as Curwood Castle and Comstock Cabin — and many other special events.
These days, the market draws about 40 vendors and 1,500 people, and occupies most of Exchange Street downtown.
“I couldn’t have done it alone,” Peltier said. “I have amazing family and friends who love the market as much as I do.”
Those same friends helped Peltier cope with the stroke of her husband in 2016, pitching in to care for Jeff Peltier and running the farmers market in her absence. Twelve years later, they remain her friends, along with the individuals and organizations in the area that have partnered with the market to bring special events to the community.
“Through the years we have developed such strong partnerships and collaborations that have laid a solid foundation for the market and enhanced our community,” Peltier said.
She said she believes that every component needed to keep the market going strong is in place.
“As we come out of the pandemic, it’s a perfect time to introduce new people with fresh ideas who can take what we have created and make it even better,” Peltier said.
