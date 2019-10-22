OWOSSO — Covenant Eyes has been approved for a 12-year local tax break on a $350,000 building project planned at the company’s 1525 W. King St. property.
Covenant Eyes, an internet pornography accountability firm, plans to expand its 37,000-square-foot facility by 3,500 square feet and hire 40 new employees.
At a regular meeting Monday, council members unanimously granted a Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate to Covenant Eyes that will reduce their local taxes over 12 years by 50 percent or about $17,116.
The vote followed a public hearing at which no one spoke.
Over the next two or three years, the company will redevelop an existing warehouse on the property into a “fully functioning customer service facility” that includes a training room equipped for 60 employees, Covenant Eyes controller Chris Taphouse said.
He said the company is currently expanding the facility’s parking lot to accommodate the new employees.
Some council members expressed concern about the level of traffic and the speed of employees’ vehicles travel down King.
Council member Lori Bailey said she is “thrilled” about the project, but has heard complaints about speeding cars. Council member Janae Fear said she had heard similar concerns from residents.
Taphouse said he would address the concerns with the Covenant Eyes safety committee today.
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, told council members he supported the project.
“Covenant Eyes is a wonderful employer,” he said. “They take care of their people, and pay them really well.”
The company also recently received a $490,000 job creation grant from the state, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
