Unwelcome critters, welcome help

DURAND — If you’ve got uninvited “guests” in your home like beavers, muskrats, minks, skunks, opossums, groundhogs, bats, squirrels, chipmunks or moles, help could be a phone call away.
Meet Bobby McKay, who has just opened Little Critters Removal, a Durand man with years of experience in getting unwanted animals out of people’s houses and back in their natural habitats, where they belong.
When the situation is dire, he’ll help out any time of the day or night.
“If it’s the middle of the night and you have a bat flying around your house, or a squirrel has made its way into your house, I’ll come over and remove it,” said McKay, 32, adding that once the critter’s gone he would suggest a permanent fix.
Starting as a kid in Holly, McKay assisted with his uncle’s critter removal service, setting and monitoring traps. As a longtime hunter, he has learned the character traits of various animals.
For example, he knows that if you turn on all the lights, bats are likely to land on a wall and stay there, making it easier to catch them in a net. He knows opossums are easy to capture because they’ll play dead when they hear noise.
As for raccoons, “People don’t know really know how aggressive those animals can be,” McKay said. Or how unusually flexible. “All it takes is a hole the size of their head and they can get the rest of their body through it.”
But he personally has no fear of raccoons because he has learned how to handle them, sometimes catching them by grabbing the scruff of their neck.
If it’s legally allowed and the customer doesn’t mind, after the squatter is caught McKay will transport it to a wooded area or other suitable spot well away from people’s homes. However, with some animals, such as beavers, state law doesn’t permit people to relocate them. Instead, a kill trap must be used.
After the animal is trapped and taken away, McKay’s next step is to figure out how they got inside and seal off the entrance. He can do that part himself, unless the job is so big that the law requires a contractor to perform it.
“My goal is to not have repeat customers,” he said.
McKay stands behind his work, for a reasonable period of time, he said. He described his fees as affordable but when needed he’s willing to work out a payment plan with customers.
Unlike some big corporate outfits with strict policies, “I’m not somebody who’s just worried about making a profit.”
McKay and his family — wife Amelia, and children Aiden, 11, Ivy, 9, and Kiya, 8 — live in the house they bought next door to McKay’s father.
Bobby McKay has worked at manual labor jobs most of his adult life, he said, including installing windows for Glass Guru. When Amelia McKay completed a medical assistant program and got a job in her field about a year ago, the couple had to grapple with the issue of arranging for child care during a pandemic.
Given that his wife was bringing in comparable earnings, McKay decided to be a stay-at-home dad for a while. It took some adjusting.
“I’ve worked full-time ever since I was out of school, so it was weird to get up and not go to work every day,” he said. “I kind of went stir-crazy.”
After mulling things over last summer, McKay came up with Little Critters Removal, opening earlier this month. His office is at home, and he can bring his kids along when he sets up and checks on traps, just like he did with his uncle years ago.
“I know how to handle and remove animals, and I’m good at defusing bad situations,” he said. “I want to help people.”
Little Critters Removal’s service area includes Shiawassee, Genesee, Oakland and Livingston counties. For more information, call (989) 277-4798.
