Motembo Foods ‘ramps’ up planned construction in Perry

PERRY — Despite COVID-19, Motembo Foods is pushing ahead to construct a 15,000-square-foot facility to warehouse and distribute a new category of food products.
On the heels of a rezoning approval for property on Lansing Road (east of M-52, next to Family Dollar) from business to light industrial, Motembo’s end goal is to market butter and soup products made from ramps — a wild onion native to the Midwest.
“We want to offer clean, sustainable products to the general public but we also want to make sure they taste good,” said Todd Brannock, chief operating office/general manager of Motembo Foods, a company formed in 2018 and headquartered in Okemos.
The plan is to break ground next spring on the building, which will house a kitchen, office area, warehouse and possibly a small retail storefront, he said, adding he is meeting with an architect next week to work out specifics.
Volume production will be done by co-processor Butterball Farms in Grand Rapids, he said. Finished butters and soups will be transported to the Perry facility for storage and distribution to grocery chains, restaurants, specialty stores and individuals ordering online.
Brannock said he hopes eventually to employ about 15 people at the facility. But first, the city of Perry has to approve a site plan, major customers must be lined up, a website completed and other preliminary tasks.
“We have a lot to do,” Brannock said. “With COVID and everything that’s going on in the world right now, we want to start slow. We want to be very sustainable. We want to do everything right.”
Ramps are a seasonal plant, and Motembo Foods will rely on a long list of ramp foragers throughout the Midwest to supply the plants used to create such food products as wild ramp and chive butter, soups, spreads and sauces, and proteins like shrimp and salmon.
The butter is free of chemicals, and the pasteurization process used kills pathogens but doesn’t use chemicals. The butter contains salt, but no other preservatives. Brannock said the company used Michigan State University’s Food Processing Innovation Center for research and development.
The roots, after they are trimmed for production, will be replanted to produce more ramps, he said.
“We’re targeting Gen-Xers and Millennials, and they’re all about sustainability and clean eating,” Brannock said.
Butterball Farms will start producing Motembo Foods products at the end of the week, Brannock said. The facility in Perry will be built as the company grows.
Brannock, 58, a Laingsburg resident who hails from Plymouth, has worked in the food industry for many years. He opened the food court inside Lansing Community College in 2014, and worked for Canteen Vending Services in South Bend, Indiana, Earthy Delights specialty food distributor and Mountain Jack’s restaurants.
“I’ve got lots of energy and I don’t want to retire,” Brannock said. “This is fun and it’s unique. Nobody else in the country is doing what we’re doing now. And that’s what we want to do, bring unique things to market.”
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, has given Motembo Foods assistance, including with the rezoning process.
“We’re extremely excited. This is a great addition to Perry and Shiawassee County,” Horvath said. “The key piece I really like is that it marries together the heritage of Shiawassee County — a place that grows things and makes things. Motembo Foods is a perfect fit for this county. I think they’re going to do great here.”
