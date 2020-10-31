Chamber of Commerce names new CEO

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A lifelong Shiawassee County resident has been tapped to lead the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
On Friday, Chamber officials announced Greg Klapko, who has more than 20 years of experience in business and higher education, as its new president and CEO, replacing Jeff Deason. Klapko will begin the new position Nov. 9.
“Greg brings with him a proven ability in business development and providing effective leadership with quality customer service, and we have seen first-hand how he cares about and supports the businesses of Shiawassee County,” Chamber board Chairwoman Heidi O’Dea said in a news release. “He’s been responsible for many strategic initiatives and building quality relationships with key stakeholders in our community. He’s a well-respected leader.”
Klapko brings extensive knowledge of the Chamber as a longtime member, a board member representing Baker College of Owosso for three years and co-director of the Chamber’s Leadership Shiawassee program for seven years.
“It was my deep knowledge of the Chamber and knowing the impact I could make on the community I love and have lived in my whole life that led me to seek this position,” Klapko, 58, said Friday. “This is the culmination of my career, an opportunity to affect the community more. I feel like I’m ready to hit the ground running.”
He said working as a paper boy for The Detroit Free Press at nine years old kicked off his “entrepreneurial endeavors.” Most recently, he served as director of employer relations at Baker College of Owosso.
Over the course of his career, he has gained extensive experience in relationship management, strategic planning and market expansion. He said he understands that the COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for business owners, and they have his unflinching support.
“Right now, in these unprecedented and uncertain times, connecting community leaders and entrepreneurs is more vital and relevant than ever before. We’ve all got to pull together,” Klapko said. “Now more than ever we have to collaborate. At the same time, there is also a lot of opportunity out there.”
As co-director of the Chamber’s Leadership Shiawassee, he worked closely with Chamber Vice President Sue Kadlek to lead a nine-month leadership program, which assists in developing current or emerging business and community leaders in the area.
“Having worked with Sue, I believe she is going to be a tremendous help to me as Chamber president,” Klapko said, adding he is impressed by all Chamber staff members.
His community involvement includes serving as a Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership board member, Chamber ambassador, Kiwanis Club member, Habitat for Humanity board member, Shiawassee Valley Personnel Association member and Scholarship co-chairman.
In his limited free time, Klapko works with young people in public schools throughout the county and as an MHSAA basketball official.
Klapko, a 1980 Owosso High School graduate, is married to Kim Klapko, executive secretary at Central Elementary School in Owosso. They have three grown children, Stefan, Andrew and Janie, and are the “proud” grandparents of a 14-month-old girl.
Klapko holds a bachelor’s degree in business leadership and a master’s degree in business administration from Baker College.
He said one of his first actions as Chamber president/CEO will be to connect with the Chamber’s 600 members.
“I want to reach out to all of our members as soon as I can — check in with everybody and see what they need,” he said.
O’Dea said: “We’re confident he will continue to lead the chamber in providing support to our members as well as helping us stay focused on our mission to connect leaders and support entrepreneurs so that together we build an extraordinary Shiawassee region.”
Klapko replaces Deason, who served as the Chamber’s head for seven years until resigning in September. Among other accomplishments, Deason led the renovation of The Armory in Owosso, where the Chamber’s offices are located.
“Jeff left a great legacy,” Klapko said. “I’m proud, humbled and beyond excited to accept this position. I know I have big shoes to fill. Jeff led so many important initiatives at the chamber, including the redevelopment of our beautiful Armory. He was a collaborator and change agent. I hope to do the same as I connect with our members and work to meet their needs through partnerships and innovative programs.”
