OWOSSO — The boards will stay up at Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse — at least until the wrecking ball comes down.
The downtown Owosso mainstay announced via Facebook on Tuesday that it — and by extension Lily Pearl’s Lounge — would not be reopening following a devastating fire that engulfed the restaurant Dec. 21 of last year.
The announcement comes as little surprise, given the extensive nature of the fire damage — which completely gutted the interior of the restaurant, rendering it a total loss. Still, it was met with general dismay from commenters who had held out hope that some miracle might revive the much-lauded eatery, which had earned statewide renown for owner/Executive Chef John Beilfuss’s carefully curated menu of Cajun (and other) cuisine.
Lula’s drew people to Owosso like a spicy magnet, with many forming cherished memories there. Jacque Bolf, a resident of Hell, Michigan, commented that she and her husband “got engaged at Lula’s over a plate of Shrimp Curwood.”
“I’m so sad that (you’re) gone, but will remember all the wonderful memories and excellent food,” she said.
Vince Reynolds, of Laingsburg, commented he “understood completely,” Beilfuss’ decision to not rebuild, but that it, “doesn’t make it any easier to hear that news.”
“Still, I’m grateful that we were able to experience some of the best table fare in the state for as long as we did. Best of luck in whatever the future has in store for you,” Reynolds went on.
Beilfuss’ announcement thanked customers for the outpouring of support they had showed in the wake of the fire and for their consistent patronage over the restaurant’s lifespan.
“I appreciate all the very kind words and hopes that we would reopen. Our customers have been so very kind and our beloved employees made it all happen for the nine years we were open! We are forever grateful!” Beilfuss said.
Beilfuss went on to say his next immediate projects will be finishing up the Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse Cookbook and building a home “studio/kitchen” from which to film the YouTube series “Scratch Cook with John,” which he began at the onset of the pandemic. The series was originally shot at Lula’s and Lily Pearl’s.
Most commenters seemed pleased about the coming cookbook, with the general sentiment seeming to be that, if they couldn’t have the restaurant, the recipes would be the next best thing.
Recurring requests for dishes to be featured in the cookbook included the aforementioned Shrimp Curwood, Lula’s mouthwatering key lime pie, and their steadfast chicken and waffles.
Speaking further on Wednesday, Beilfuss said his announcement Lula’s was gone for good was a matter of accepting a tough reality.
“I wouldn’t say it was an active decision — boom! — it was more of a gradual realization,” Beilfuss said. “You know, the building is gone, and … over the last 45 days or so, we were just kind of absorbing that. The building’s gone. It can’t be rebuilt.”
That period between December’s dramatic blaze and Tuesday’s low-key sign-off involved coming to grips with a heaping helping of trauma for Beilfuss and his wife, Morgan.
“For a long period of time, we were just in shock. You know, you work 10 years on a project and you’ve got your heart and soul invested in it, and then in a couple of hours it’s gone … I would say it took a while just to come out of shock from that,” Beilfuss said.
Still, despite the emotional turmoil the fire has put him through, Beilfuss says he’s ready to face the future with a smile.
“I’m totally at peace with it,” he said. “Things happen for a reason.”
Moreover, the fire was just the latest in a long line of trials the restaurant had faced. The eatery was closed for 16 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, and right before it reopened, Beilfuss suffered a head injury that put him in the hospital for a month.
Then came the fire.
“It was not a good year,” Beilfuss said, laughing wryly. “It’s like my wife said, ‘I don’t think we need any more signs to let us know that it’s about time to put this one to bed.’”
Fueling Beilfuss’ forward-looking optimism is excitement over the projects mentioned in his Facebook post. He said his cookbook is close to completion, and he is confident it will be published sometime this summer.
He’s especially eager to get back to filming his YouTube series, the COVID passion project that’s already gone further than he ever thought it would.
“I started the project really for my kids. I had some family recipes that I started out with and then just really got kind of carried away with it,” Beilfuss said, chuckling again.
His channel has published 63 videos so far, and Beilfuss says that he’s seen an influx of new followers in the wake of his post about Lula’s.
In addition to the cookbook and the cooking channel, Beilfuss has aspirations to put out a book about his general journey as a restaurateur.
“You hear all the time from people, ‘Oh, I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant,’ and I’d like to just walk through the process in a lighthearted book about it … how I did it as somebody who really had no restaurant experience,” he said. “Before this restaurant I had never stepped into a commercial kitchen — the way I always described it is that I was in training for 35 years as a home cook — so this was literally a project from scratch. It turned out to be so much more than we imagined when we decided to open a little Creole restaurant in Owosso. We ended up feeding 1,500-1,800 people a week, with people coming from all over the country … it was amazing.”
When asked what he would miss the most about Lula’s, Beilfuss’s sunny affect showed a few clouds, as his voice filled with emotion.
“I miss the people. I miss my team. I miss everyone I worked with. I had excellent people working for me, and I miss them a lot. I miss the camaraderie that the restaurant environment offers, and our good customers that were loyal, and I just miss cooking for people,” he said.
Fans of Beilfuss’ cooking will be heartened by his declaration he “would be surprised if I don’t do another restaurant project in the future.
“I kind of made a pact with myself when this happened to not make any major decisions on anything until we got through the summer and had relaxed a little bit and knew that I was looking at things clearly … (but) I haven’t ruled that out at all,” he said.
If and when Beilfuss does get a new restaurant up and running, he hopes it can be in Owosso.
“We’re big fans of Owosso. I love Owosso,” Beilfuss said. “I wouldn’t rule out other opportunities that would come up, but my first choice would be to have whatever we do — and I’ve got some ideas — be here.”
As far as the former Lula’s building is concerned: a demolition is in the works.
“We’re just filing a permit right now,” Beilfuss said. “My anticipation is that it’ll be a green space in between those buildings.”
Waiting on that demolition is Lula’s closest neighbor, American Speedy Printing. Directly abutting Lula’s, ASP had its building declared a total loss as well, on account of extensive smoke and water damage.
Luckily the company has been able to get back up an running, with minor caveats — “We’re really closed to normal walk-ins and stuff right now and we’ve been focused on catching up to everything we had in here prior to the fire, we’ve been able to take care of pretty much every (existing customer),” said employee Krystal Birchmeier, who had previously lived in an apartment with her husband Charlie above ASP and has been forced to move in with family, again as a result of smoke damage.
A full-on refit has been put on pause until they can ensure that there are no complications stemming from a Lula’s teardown, according to Birchmeier.
