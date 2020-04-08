OWOSSO — The city of Owosso has issued a second round of ordinance violation citations against the owner of the Matthews Building, which officials have called a dangerous eyesore.
City Manager Nathan Henne told Owosso City Council members during a “virtual” council meeting Monday that another batch of tickets, carrying stiffer penalties, was served on the owner last week.
Henne said the owner, Nemer Haddad, is fighting the first round of tickets in court. They were issued early in March after Haddad failed to make any city-ordered repairs to the structure, 300 W. Main St., within the required 30-day period.
Henne said he didn’t know when a court hearing would be held, since the courts are currently closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the meantime, he said he believed it was appropriate for the city to continue to enforce its building codes with tickets.
“Instead of waiting for the courts, we’re going to keep going,” the city manager said.
The Matthews Building is partially condemned.
The building, which Haddad purchased earlier this year, has been targeted for redevelopment for several years. This past year, the roof of the western section of the building collapsed, leaving the inside open to the weather. Officials have demanded various repairs be made to ensure the structure is stable and safe.
The citations in the first round imposed fines of $75 each, and gave Haddad 14 days to correct violations. The latest round of tickets carry fines of $250 each, with 14 more days to correct the violations.
The next step, Henne said, will be misdemeanor citations served by a law enforcement officer. The ultimate step would be to take Haddad to court, an action the city manager has said he hoped to avoid by obtaining Haddad’s cooperation.
The city has extra leverage in its effort to get the building repaired: Haddad’s medical marijuana license, which the city is holding as collateral in an agreement he cut with the city. Haddad had planned to place a marijuana retail store inside the Matthews building — which he purchased last fall — but then found out his state-financing deal was off because a marijuana-related business was involved.
Haddad had intend to use the state funds to redevelop the building. City officials then entered into an agreement with Haddad in which he promised to either rehabilitate or demolish the building within 36 months.
Under the agreement, Haddad guaranteed one of three outcomes:
n Rehabilitate the Matthews Building in partnership with the city, Michigan Economic Development Corporation by resurrecting plans for a “capital stack” of financing that included previously awarded city abatements, MEDC grant dollars and private investment; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, bring the building up to code by making necessa ry repairs; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, demolish the building in accordance with the city’s building code.
The parties also agreed the building would continue to be subject to code enforcement. In return, the city agreed to allow the new owner to relocate his planned marijuana provisioning center to a different building, within local zoning regulations.
“We have more leverage with the agreement,” Henne has said. “(Haddad) could lose money if we revoke the (medical marijuana provisioning center) license. We hope they take it seriously.”
The Matthews Building has been vacant or underutilized for decades. About five years ago, local developer Randy Woodworth and partners purchased the building with a plan is to renovate the roughly 35,000-square-foot space into 20 or so high-end apartments, and office and retail space. The section of the building that abuts the river, formerly a brewery, was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
In January 2019, Woodworth announced a scaled-back plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible.
The cost to completely rehabilitate the building is about $8 million, Henne has said.
