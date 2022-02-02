PERRY — Cafe Sports Food and Spirits, a staple eatery/social hub here for the past 26 years hasn’t lost any of its luster under new ownership. In fact, some would say it’s thriving.
After two-plus decades under the stewardship of Mike and Kelly Morse, the sale of the restaurant was finalized Dec. 29 to the partnership of Brandy Gutting and Erin Wibert, who account their first month of ownership to have been a signal success.
“Things have been going really good,” said Wibert on Wednesday. “We’ve been really busy.”
Local buy-in to the change has been high, said Gutting: “We’ve been truly blessed. Everyone has been very receptive.”
Which makes sense. Gutting and Wibert are both local gals, with years of history in the area. Friends for over 30 years, they graduated from Perry High School back-to-back — with the classes of 1995 and 1996, respectively — and have never drifted far. Gutting currently resides in Morrice, where some may know her as the high school’s varsity volleyball coach for the past 15 years; Wibert lives in Bancroft.
Part of the desire to take on the myriad challenges of being a restauranteur stemmed from wanting to maintain the tradition of a sentimental favorite Gutting referred to as “our place to eat” — emphasis on the “our.”
The other part is down to Wibert’s dream of being the big boss herself after decades in the restaurant game in subordinate roles. Prior to this undertaking she had spent 27 years at Buddies Pub & Grill in Okemos, starting off as a server out of high school and eventually hustling her way into the role of general manager, always with an eye toward eventually hanging out her own shingle.
Cafe Sports had been on the radar as an opportunity to do so for a while, but earlier overtures to the Morses had been met with gentle “not yets,” according to Gutting, until March 2021, when a year of COVID-19 induced headaches stacked on top of 20 years in the trenches had Mike Morse ready to ride off into the sunset.
With Gutting bringing capital and years of business knowhow — she and husband Glen Gutting have operated Gutting Trucking Company together for 25 years, added Morrice Storage Solutions to their portfolio in 2021 and have eyes on a landscaping yard for 2022 — and Wibert bringing the food and beverage expertise, along with the duo’s extensive local ties, they made for an appealing partnership to sell to.
Gutting described the purchasing process as being very smooth, saying “Mike was fantastic to work with,” and noted he continues to make himself available as a resource should any questions arise.
Despite Wibert and Gutting’s fondness for the Cafe Sports of yore, one of the first things they did after taking ownership was to do a bit of a remodel.
In a short spate of “12 to 14 hour days,” according to Wibert, they, along with assorted “staff, family and friends” took out the restaurant’s carpeting — going for a polished concrete floor look — painted, installed new table tops and added some corrugated tin accents around the place.
The goal, Wibert said, was to “make it more us … we wanted it to be brighter, more welcoming.”
Early reviews of the facelift have been almost uniformly positive. Even one of the few non-five-star reviews on Google (by a Penny Carl-Smith) notes that the “renovations are nice.”
Menu changes haven’t accompanied these physical tweaks, but that is a possibility in the future, said Wibert. Today’s experimental specials may grow to be tomorrow’s “the usual.”
Also hanging around is Cafe Sports’ traditional springtime volleyball league, which typically starts up in April and May. It may be joined this year by cornhole and possibly wiffleball, according to the partners.
That’s a concern for the future, however. In the present, running the show at Cafe Sports is living up to Wibert’s fondest imaginings.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s what I thought it would be, what I hoped.”
