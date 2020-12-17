Pontoon maker Crest Marine launches expansion

OWOSSO TWP. — Pontoon manufacturer Crest Marine continues to ride a wave of growth as it doubles the size of the warehouse the company built two years ago.
The company broke ground Wednesday on a 12,000-square-foot expansion of the existing 12,000-square-foot warehouse during a ceremony led by the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership at the facility, 2710 M-52.
SEDP president/CEO Justin Horvath called Crest a major driver of the local economy, “the best pontoon builder on planet earth” and a contributing community member.
“The addition is to facilitate the increasing orders we keep receiving here,” Crest President Patrick May said before the groundbreaking. “We’re seeing a good amount of first-time buyers who are figuring out that boating is a great way to social distance with their family.”
Construction of the warehouse addition, which will store parts used in the manufacture of boats, is set to begin January.
A privately owned boat manufacturer since 1957, Crest sold itself to MasterCraft Boat Company for $80 million two years ago.
Prior to the sale, in 2017, Crest generated $65.9 million in net sales and expected to grow to $90 million by the end of 2018 and to $135 million in 2019.
“Crest continues to outpace the rest of pontoon builders in market share gains,” May said.
The company has hired 40 employees since October, for a total of 270 employees, and plans to hire about 40 more manufacturing workers during the next financial quarter, he said.
Crest had to close temporarily in March in compliance with statewide shutdown orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the shutdown, the company launched the initiative #CrestCares.
Several workers from the company’s sewing department volunteered to return to the facility to make face masks, helping build a stockpile of masks then in short supply nationally.
Today, employees are back to work, May said, except office personnel, who continue to work remotely. Crest Marine is the second-largest manufacturer in Shiawassee County, with Newcor Machine Tool & Gear being the largest.
A recognized leader in the marine industry, Crest has received multiple awards from Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine for the quality of its products. Crest Marine was selected as the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year in 2016.
