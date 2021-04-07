CORUNNA — Owosso barber Karl Manke, who was fined $9,000 by state officials for violating health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, has filed an appeal in Shiawassee County seeking the dismissal of the fines.
Manke, 77, defied numerous state orders and reopened his barber shop claiming he “needed the money.” He also took part in a protest at the state Capitol at which he and other barbers and stylists cut hair on the Capitol lawn.
The Michigan Board of Barber Examiners met March 29 and voted to fine Manke for numerous infractions, including hair and neck guards accumulating on the floor of Manke’s shop while he performed haircuts in 2020, carrying a comb in his pocket and taking part in a protest at the Capitol, where Manke also gave haircuts.
“For the board to impose the maximum fines allowed for a first offense after 60 years with no complaints is evidence of the state’s bias and vindictiveness. Karl will be filing an immediate appeal and we will see what the court has to say about this improper ruling,” Manke’s attorney David Kallman said previously.
The appeal filed Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court challenges the $9,000 in administrative fines levied. He was fined $1,500 twice (once against him personally and once against his barbershop) for the same alleged violations of the barber code, including having a comb in his pocket. He was also fined $3,000 twice for his participation in Operation Haircut, the protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders at the state Capitol Building in May 2020.
No court dates have been scheduled.
The administrative licensing action is the last remaining case against Manke. Manke is requesting that Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel dismiss the remaining administrative licensing action and all fines imposed because the original executive orders were deemed unlawful after April 30, 2020. The orders were found to be unconstitutional by the Michigan Supreme Court.
Kallman said in a prepared statement, “The $6,000 in fines for exercising his right to free speech under the First Amendment are particularly egregious, especially because the Michigan Supreme Court agreed that the governor’s EOs were unconstitutional and unenforceable.”
“I am happy that we are finally in a court that can rule on, and uphold, my constitutional rights. I am not a health threat to anyone, and my barbershop has not been a source of the spread of this virus. I just want to safely earn a living and have my rights respected,” Manke said in a prepared statement. “The courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line, and I trust we will prevail in court once again.”
In March, a Lansing District Court judge dismissed charges against Manke and other stylists who cut hair at the Capitol during the protest, known as “Operation Haircut.” They had been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, punishable by up to 93 days in jail or a $500 fine.
No attorneys for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, who had filed the charges, showed up to the hearing, prompting the dismissal.
In May 2020, Owosso police issued Manke two misdemeanor citations when he reopened his shop. Those were eventually dismissed. After receiving the citations, Manke continued to operate his shop.
When Manke continued to cut hair, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a cease-and-desist letter, then sought a temporary restraining order, which 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied twice.
The state appealed to a higher court, which overturned Stewart’s denial in a 2-1 decision. The court ordered Stewart to issue a restraining order, which he did May 29.
However, Manke’s attorney appealed to the state Supreme Court, saying the appeals court broke its own rules. The Supreme Court then ruled in Manke’s favor, 7-0. The state then dropped its demand when state orders lapsed.
The misdemeanor citations were dismissed in October 2020.
Manke’s business license was reinstated in June 2020, after COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted. But Manke was found guilty of the sanitary violations March 1, resulting in the fines issued Monday.
The state Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department then suspended both his personal and business barber’s licenses until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.