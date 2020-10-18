LAINGSBURG — Kevin Dennis remembers as growing up on the family farm just outside Laingsburg, looking at the year “1920” on the barn and thinking 2020 was “a million years away.”
“It seems like it came pretty fast,” he said Wednesday via phone.
Fast or not, the Dennis farm, 8715 Alward Road, just west of the Shiawassee County border in Clinton County, officially became a centennial farm this year.
Kevin Dennis and his wife Jennifer, who met while they attended Laingsburg High School, took over operation of the farm in 1996 after the death of his father and mother, Robert and Marilyn Dennis.
For Jennifer Dennis, who moved around a lot as a child, seeing a family live in the same house for generations was inspiring.
“To see this family being in the same house generation after generations was a really wonderful,” she said. “The memories for my husband growing up on the farm and his dad growing up on the farm, I just always thought that was really cool.”
The Historical Society of Michigan promotes and recognizes farming in the state by honoring family farms that remain operating agricultural operations owned by a single family for 100 years. Farms that qualify receive a certificate and a display marker for the farm.
Since 1948, the program has honored thousands of farms statewide and dozens in Shiawassee County and surrounding areas.
When he was younger, Kevin Dennis thought he wanted to farm, but his love of aviation led him to become a flight instructor at Lansing Community College for several years. However, the industry was going through a rough time and it was hard to find jobs.
So in 1994 — after marrying Jennifer — Kevin Dennis went into a partnership with his dad and formed Dennis Dairy Farms LLC. That same year, they built a 160-cow, free-stall barn and expanded the herd to support the two families.
After the deaths of Robert and Marilyn, Kevin and Jennifer Dennis continued to improve and expand, purchasing an additional 150 acres on which they grew corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa.
“It just taught me a good work ethic,” Kevin Dennis said. “When your dad says you’re responsible for that barn full of cattle and it’s your job to make sure they’re fed and watered and taken care of, you take that pretty seriously. It’s a lot of responsibility. It was just a great way to grow up. As much hard work as it was … it just taught you a lot.”
Harvey and Ella (Claucherty) Dennis purchased the original 70 acres March 16, 1920, which consisted of the existing house (built in the 1880s), the hip roof barn (built 1902) and several outbuildings. Harvey and Ella Dennis had two children, Howard and Majel Dennis.
The family had chickens, milked cows and raised crops to feed the livestock. They would send butter and eggs by train to Harvey Dennis’ brother, Fred Dennis, in Detroit, who marketed them there.
Harvey Dennis died in 1937, followed by Ella Dennis in 1942. The farm was left to Howard and Majel, the latter of whom sold her share of the farm to Howard and his wife, Mabel (White). Howard operated the farm and also worked for the Clinton County Road Commission until he retired in 1967.
Howard and Mabel Dennis’ son, Robert Dennis, took over the farm after his graduation. Howard Dennis passed away in 1989; Mabel Dennis followed in 1991.
Robert Dennis married Marilyn Wert in 1958, and raised five children — David, Karen, Kendra, Kevin and Julie.
Robert Dennis milked about 50 cows in the stanchion barn until building a free-stall barn in 1967 and a milking parlor in 1973. Two upright silos were added in 1968 and 1973 for feed storage. He continued to grow the farming operation with the purchase of an additional 260 acres, where he grew corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. In 1968, he earned his pilot’s license and built a grass runway on the farm that is still in use today
Jennifer Dennis did not come from a farming family, so when she married into the Dennis clan in 1994 it was a learning experience.
“It definitely is hard work,” she said. “It’s not a job, it’s not even a career, it’s a lifestyle and it’s a way of life. I just have the utmost respect for today’s farm families — between the weather, crop prices, milk prices, it’s stressful. And it really is a family affair, everybody helps out whether you work on the farm or not. It’s very character building, it’s really made me who I am today. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Kevin and Jennifer Dennis ran the farm themselves until 2008, when they sold the dairy herd to pursue jobs overseas in the dairy industry. Since 2009, the farm has been leased to K&K Dairy Farms, which is based in Clinton County.
The couple now lives in Las Vegas, where Jennifer Dennis is a loan analyst. Kevin Dennis got back into his love of aviation — which he attributes to his father — and flies for a government contractor.
While their name is still on the deed, the couple does not have children and as of right now they don’t have a succession plan in mind — though as Jennifer Dennis put it, they hopefully still have “got lots of time to figure that out.”
“That’s the million dollar question,” Kevin Dennis said. “We don’t know what will happen, and that’s kind of the sad part about it. When we got out of dairy farming, that was the toughest decision we’ve ever made, but the fact that it’s still operating and up and running — there’s about 500 head (of cattle) in there — that’s a good feeling to go home and see it.”
