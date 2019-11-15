LAFCU, Lansing Lugnuts donate $6K to LCC, Baker College for veterans

LANSING — Veterans furthering their education at Lansing Community College and Baker College now have access to an additional $6,000 donated to the two schools by LAFCU and Lansing Lugnuts.
Each school received $3,000 at a ceremony at LCC’s Veteran’s Memorial Nov. 6.
The funds comprise a donation by LAFCU and thousands of $1 donations by Lansing Lugnuts fans who participated in an in-park promotion before LAFCU fireworks.
“We are awed by the support of Lansing Lugnuts and their fans,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer. “The ball park, with its icons of American culture — baseball, hot dogs and fireworks, was the perfect venue to recognize the role our military heroes play in defense of our democracy and freedoms.”
The scholarship fund began with the LAFCU Community Champions program that honored veterans at Lansing Lugnuts games.
The in-park promotion “LAFCU Launch” allowed fans to donate a minimum of $1 to the fund every time they launched a tennis ball onto the field for a chance to win a gift card.
