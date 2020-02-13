Local Culver’s franchisee wins company award

CORUNNA — Ross Fernandez, who opened his first Culver’s restaurant in October 2018, is the recipient of the national restaurant chain’s 2019 Newcomer Award.
The award, the company said in a press release Wednesday, “is presented annually to a new Culver’s franchisee who demonstrates a passion and commitment toward operational excellence, local restaurant marketing, community involvement and ongoing team development, while delivering consistent and exceptional guest experiences every day.”
“The Culver family has always stressed that we are in the ‘people business’ first, foremost and always,” said Tom Goldsmith, vice president of development at Culver’s, who announced Fernandez as the recipient at the Culver’s annual convention in Phoenix, Arizona, last week. “Ross and his team live that people-first spirit and have immersed themselves into the local community.
“With such a positive community and team it is easy to thoroughly embody the Culver’s culture,” Fernandez said in the press release. “We do genuinely care! We are grateful for every day in which we get to spread smiles and kindness!”
Shiawassee County’s first Culver’s opened Oct. 8, 2018, on the northwest corner of M-21 and State Road. The 4,200-square-foot restaurant employs about 60 people. Ross and Tori Fernandez, who have three children, reside in the Breckenridge area, although Tori is from the Elsie area.
Culver’s franchise system now numbers more than 740 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states.
Signature items include the Butter Burger and frozen custard.
