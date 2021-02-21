FLINT — The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce this week announced that area businesses were among 291 receiving a portion of $4.12 million in Michigan Small Business Survival grants in the seven-county Region 6, comprised of Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, Tuscola, Sanilac, St. Clair and Huron counties.
Of the businesses to benefit, 31 $15,000 grants were awarded across Shiawassee County including to businesses in Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Owosso, Perry, Bancroft, New Lothrop and Vernon.
“The Michigan Small Business Survival Program is providing significant support to small businesses helping to get them through this critical time and on the path to economic recovery,” said Josh Hundt, MEDC’s chief business development officer and executive vice president. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, who worked swiftly and diligently to deliver these vital financial resources within their region and create a path toward economic recovery for small businesses in Michigan.”
Announced in January, the relief fund provided $55 million in grants to meet the needs of Michigan small businesses that have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic “gatherings and face mask orders.” The funds were allocated statewide to 15 nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) that were responsible for administering the program in their respective regions. The Flint & Genesee Chamber is the EDO for Region 6.
Priority industries were defined as food service establishments (restaurants and bars, coffee, bakeries, catering, breweries, distilleries, wineries, tea shops, banquet facilities and other food and beverage service providers); exercise facilities (gyms, studios, pool facilities, ice skating rinks, organized sports); and recreational facilities and places of public amusement (bowling centers, arcades, Bingo halls).
The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) provided funding recommendations for Shiawassee County recipients to the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce who served as the regional administrator. Scoring was based on several factors, including priority points given to target industries; revenue loss (both in actual dollars, and as percentage of year-over-year loss); number of years in business; and number of employees.
“We are grateful to the State of Michigan for making these vital funds available to our small business community. While we would have loved to provide grants to each of our hundred plus applicants, we believe our recommendations for funding will reach those most in need,” SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath said.
Area businesses receiving grant awards — and employees “retained” include:
Abiding In The Vine - Owosso, 9
Ashleigh’s Dance Shack - Owosso, 16
Bear Creek Farm - Laingsburg, 8
Fitness Coliseum - Bennington Township, 4
New Lothrop Tavern - New Lothrop, 3
Charlie’s Bar and Grill - Perry, 20
Roma’s Back Door - Owosso, 18
D’s Riverside Diner - Corunna, 2
Fortitude Farms And Events - Bennington Township, 1
Foster Coffee Company - Owosso, 2
HQ Fun Bunker/Tiger Shark Cafe - Durand, 4
Rivals Taphouse and Grille - Corunna, 33
Woodys Bancroft Tavern - Bancroft, 7
Kathy’s School of Dance - Durand, 3
Kim’s Dance Dynamics - Owosso, 4
KPNP Investments - Owosso, 4
Cafe Sports - Perry, 20
Nick’s Hometown Grill - Durand, 17
NL Hornets Nest - New Lothrop, 8
NCG Cinema Owosso - Owosso, 6
D-Railed Bar and Grill - Durand, 9
Robbins Fitness Center - Owosso, 6
Riverbend Bowl - Corunna, 10
Shermans Irish Pub - Vernon, 13
Shiawassee County Agricultural Society - Shiawassee Township, 4
Sosumi Sushi - Owosso, 3
South 401 Restaurant - Corunna, 8
Spirit Expressions Studio of Dance - Laingsburg, 10
Stomping Grounds Coffee - Durand, 2
The Avenue Bar and Grill - Owosso, 6
Wrought Iron Grill - Owosso, 33
