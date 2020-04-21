OWOSSO — Near the end of Monday’s virtual Owosso City Council meeting, council member Jerry Haber asked a question that wasn’t on the agenda, sparking an impromptu discussion among city officials about the impact of the state’s ongoing “stay home, stay safe” order on Owosso.
Haber, citing his concern about local businesses currently shut down, asked: If the state extends the COVID-19 order beyond April 30, can the city override the order? City Attorney Scott Gould said the state order, which was approved by the Legislature, would appear to constitute a law the city is bound to follow.
Mayor Chris Eveleth expressed concern that violating the state order could result in the city getting “fined or dinged” by the state during the next round of state revenue sharing.
“I understand the pain. No one really knows where this is going,” the mayor said.
Council member Dan Law raised the issue of lawn mowing, which was brought up by a resident at the last council meeting. He said if mowing is a banned activity under the “stay home” order, the city might receive complaints about blight.
City Manager Nathan Henne said he has reached out to the state attorney general’s office twice for guidance on lawn mowing but has not received a callback. He said the city generally begins enforcing local codes regulating the length of grass on lawns in mid-May.
If the state restrictions continue beyond mid-May, Henne said, the city would be required to enforce its codes, unless lawn mowing is identified as an approved activity under the state order.
“I’m hoping we can get more clarification from the attorney general’s office,” Henne said.
Law noted that the longer grass grows, the more work it takes to get it back into good shape, something he does not want to see happen in Owosso. He said some municipalities around the state are implementing informal “ignore not enforce” policies “so things don’t get out of hand.”
Eveleth suggested a wait-and-see approach.
“Our next (council) meeting is early in May,” the mayor said. “Let’s see where we are on May 4 before we jump the gun on everything.”
Council member Nick Pidek commended Josh Adams, executive director of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority and the DDA for beginning a discussion about the eventual reopening of businesses in downtown Owosso.
“They’re talking about having a plan in place for reopening, and how to do so safely,” Pidek said.
