OWOSSO — The saga of Owosso barber Karl Manke continued Wednesday after his business and barber’s licenses were suspended by the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Agency.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Manke apparently had not been served with notice from the AG’s office. However, the neon “Open” sign in the front window of his shop was not lit, and he was not performing haircuts. The parking spots in front of Manke’s shop were empty. No protesters were on hand.
According to a press release from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended both Manke’s personal barber license and the license for his shop.
“The Attorney General’s office issued an administrative licensing complaint on Tuesday, alleging several violations of the Michigan Occupational Code and administrative rules, including gross negligence and willful violations of the health and safety rules of a political subdivision,” the statement said.
David Kallman, Manke’s attorney, said Wednesday he would petition for an emergency hearing to contest the suspension, adding Manke’s license was summarily suspended, though his client has not been convicted of a crime. Kallman added Manke could face penalties of $1,000 fines and one year in jail for every haircut he performs.
“It’s a summary suspension that was done with no due process, hearing or notice,” Kallman said via email. “This was a unilateral administrative action, obviously at the behest of Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer, after she specifically mentioned it yesterday.”
Manke reopened his shop May 4 in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration and ensuing executive orders closing a variety of Michigan businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move captured the attention of conservative supporters and national media as he received misdemeanor citations and a cease-and-desist letter from the state.
Currently, state orders forbids gatherings of any number of people and shutters such things as restaurants, bars, hair salons and barbershops, clothing stores, and other “non-essential” businesses.
Some types of economic activity are returning, including construction, lawn care, golf courses and other non-contact businesses. Barbershops, because they require close contact with multiple people, are among those businesses ordered to remain closed at least through May 28.
David Harns, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs interim director, said Manke and his attorney have several options to determine what happens next.
Manke can “attend a compliance conference in an attempt to show compliance with the occupational code,” Harns wrote in an email. “If compliance can be shown, a dismissal may be executed. If compliance cannot be shown, then the case either proceeds to a hearing or a settlement is negotiated.”
Harns said Manke can negotiate a settlement that would result in a consent order, or can proceed to an administrative hearing. An administrative law judge would then make the determination whether to continue the suspension or dissolve it. He could not comment further on pending litigation. It is unclear whether a sitting judge in Shiawassee County would make the final determination.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hinted Wednesday morning in a radio interview that there are things “that people probably don’t know about Mr. Manke” and said she hoped there would be a “court hearing where some of that will be made public.” She did not elaborate further on those comments.
“Mr. Manke, he’s not a hero to me, he’s not a patriot,” Nessel added, and said there were no current plans to arrest Manke.
About six hours later, Nessel tweeted a link to a story that claimed Kallman has a history of fighting against LGBTQ rights, and commented, “See you in court.” Nessel is the second openly gay person in the country to be elected attorney general of a state.
Manke responded that he was transparent and had no idea what Nessel is referring to, and said the actions of the AG’s office amount to “police state” tactics. He vowed to continue giving haircuts.
On May 6, Owosso police served Manke with two misdemeanor citations. Friday, Michigan State Police troopers served Manke with an “imminent danger and abatement” order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which he ignored.
“Mr. Manke’s actions in violating Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders as well as other health orders put the public at risk for contracting COVID-19,” Nessel said in the press release. “Any time you have a barber or other professional providing services to numerous citizens in close proximity to each other and those citizens are then returning to their various residences, there is a risk of contracting and spreading the virus. It is paramount that we take action to protect the public and do our part to help save lives.”
A hearing on the misdemeanor charges is scheduled for June 23 in 66th District Court.
Manke has appeared on several cable TV shows and given interviews to dozens of media outlets. Five gofundme accounts have gathered more than $23,000 as of Wednesday evening. Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, tweeted Wednesday about Manke’s situation and the suspension of Manke’s license.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Perry Mayor James Huguelet both released statements Monday that said their respective departments would not enforce Whitmer’s executive orders concerning the opening of businesses, and it is unclear who would enforce any potential shutdown order. Owosso officials in their own statement essentially said they would let the state deal with any problems.
Some Manke supporters celebrated prematurely Monday and Tuesday, claiming a victory after 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied a request by the AG’s office to issue a temporary restraining order requiring Manke to close his shop. However, Stewart had only declined to issue the order without a hearing allowing Manke’s attorney to argue his case.
No further court dates have yet been set.
Manke’s supporters, echoed by conservative media outlets, have attempted to frame the conversation as a constitutional argument, citing Manke’s right to earn a living.
Manke’s critics have accused the barber and his numerous handlers of conducting a public relations campaign and taking money from conservative-backed groups, noting he owns several rental properties in Shiawassee County and another in Grand Traverse County.
They say he drives “luxury cars,” and could have been collecting Social Security for years, and point to the gofundme accounts.
They also point to Manke’s brother, a local Facebook blogger who has heavily featured coverage of his brother.
