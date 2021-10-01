OWOSSO — Dr. Brett Walker has joined the active medical staff of Memorial Healthcare Orthopedic Center at 818 W. King St.
Walker is a graduate of Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Michigan State University/McLaren Oakland Hospital.
Walker obtained a Fellowship in spine surgery from the University of Washington/Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in 2017.
For more information, visit memorialhealthcare.org.
