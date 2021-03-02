Owosso agrees to sell lot to marijuana company

OWOSSO — The city of Owosso has approved the sale of 1.5 acres of city-owned property to a marijuana company.
During Monday’s virtual meeting, council members unanimously agreed without discussion to sell the land, located near 1500 McMillan Road in the city’s industrial park, to Lansing-based Leaf Releaf LLC, for $10,000.
Leaf Releaf owns a number of medical and recreational marijuana facilities called ReLeaf Centers, in southeast Michigan, including in Chesaning, Niles, Lapeer and Buena Vista.
City Manager Nathan Henne said he doesn’t know whether the company is planning a processing or grow center in Owosso, but knows it won’t be a retail dispensary because the industrial zoning doesn’t allow it.
The attorney for Leaf Releaf, James McGillie from the Covert Firm in Lansing, did not return a request by The Argus-Press for comment Monday.
The property, part of a 36-acre parcel owned by Owosso, is located directly behind a building housing B&B Sandblasting, which appears to no longer be doing business there.
Henne noted the 1.5 acres is landlocked and an easement might be needed. However, a city document states Leaf Releaf’s intention is to expand the existing building.
The $10,000 will be paid in full at closing, according to the purchase agreement.
On Jan. 19, council members approved posting the property for 21 days, per the city charter. No one else made an offer, Henne said.
The ReLeaf Centers website states that the company is planning to open growing and processing facilities. The company touts itself as offering “the highest quality cannabis in the state,” focusing “on developing select strains of cannabis using cutting-edge techniques.”
