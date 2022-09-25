Consider this simple investment strategy to help reduce guesswork

For most active investors, the key to success is simple: Buy low, sell high.
Simple isn’t the same as easy, however. Often good (or bad) vibrations can override common sense.
How often have you seen an investor get caught up in a bull market, loading up on stocks at ever-higher prices, because it just feels good? You may have done it yourself.
And when the market trends down, why, that same investor gets scared and sells off at a loss.
Such behavior is perfectly understandable. Humans are emotional beings, often making decisions with our hearts, as much as our heads. When there’s market volatility our emotions tend to take over and we may make illogical choices.
Although reacting in this kneejerk manner may be perfectly natural, it is obviously highly unlikely to result in the returns a profit-minded trader is seeking.
Ok, you say. Then the answer must be to shut all that off and become more robotic, where finances concerned.
But that’s easier said than done. Market timing — another way of saying “buy low, sell high” — is extremely difficult, even for experienced investors.
There’s an old saying: “No one rings a bell” when the market reaches the top of a peak or the bottom of a trough. Translated, that means anyone attempting to time the market finds it difficult to know exactly when to make their move.
Sometimes, you’ll think the market has reached a peak and get out and then share prices keep rising, causing you to miss out on profits you could have made by waiting. And after you get out, how do you know when to get back in? If you act too quickly, you’ll forego better bargains as prices continue to fall.
So how should the average investor navigate this volatile terrain?
One option is to give “dollar cost averaging” a look.
Investing on a schedule
Dollar cost averaging is the practice of putting a set amount into a particular investment on a regular basis (weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc.) no matter what’s going on in the market. For example, you could invest $500 each month. In a fluctuating market, this practice lets you purchase:
n Additional shares when prices are low
n Fewer shares when prices increase
As shown in the table to the right, if the price is $24 per share, you’d buy 20.83 shares — keep in mind mutual funds let you purchase fractional shares. If it rises to $30, you would buy only 16.67 shares.
In a fluctuating market, dollar cost averaging will result in an average cost per share that’s below the average market price per share. The average market price per share in the table — the sum of the market prices ($317) divided by the number of purchases (12) — is $26.42. However, the average price per share — the total invested ($6,000) divided by the number of shares purchased (228.81) — is only $26.22.
While you’re mulling dollar cost averaging’s potential merits, consider this: You may well be using the strategy already. If you participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), and contribute the same amount each payday, you’re using dollar cost averaging.
Get help when the going gets tough
One of dollar cost averaging’s challenges is you have to stick with the strategy even when the market declines, and that can be difficult. However, during times like these, dollar cost averaging can be most useful by letting you purchase shares at lower prices.
Because dollar cost averaging can be simultaneously more difficult and advantageous when the going gets toughest, consider turning to a professional financial advisor for help. He or she should offer a voice a reason during these periods as you grapple with whether to adhere to the strategy.
Like any investment strategy, dollar cost averaging doesn’t guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining market. Because dollar cost averaging requires continuous investment regardless of fluctuating prices, you should consider your financial and emotional ability to continue the program through both rising and declining markets.
This advertisement was written by Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network and provided to you by Paul K. Parson, CIMA®, Managing Partner.
Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Parson | Niles Wealth Management Group is a separate entity from WFAFN. CAR #1121-04765
©2021 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
