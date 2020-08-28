CORUNNA — After months of waiting out the coronavirus pandemic, work on a veterans housing facility at the old Pleasant View site, 729 S. Norton St., is underway once again — with a tentative grand opening slated for early September.
Fiddler’s Green — a nonprofit organization that provides short-term, long-term and transitional housing for veterans — was initially set to unveil its first phase of renovations at the former medical care facility and welcome its first group of veterans in late April, but a declining tenant load at the nonprofit’s existing facility in Bad Axe, coupled with a lack of small business aid, brought things to a standstill, according to Director Eric Motz.
The 63,177-square-foot Corunna facility remained relatively dormant through the summer months — that is until about two-and-a-half weeks ago when Motz decided to take matters into his own hands, financing the remaining upgrades out of his own pocket to get the facility up and running for veterans in need.
“I’m not going to be waiting any more,” Motz said Tuesday. “These veterans can’t wait.”
Fiddler’s Green entered into a $500,000 purchase agreement with the city of Corunna for the former medical care facility in December 2019, and began renovating the space after closing on the property in late January.
In an effort to open the doors more quickly, Motz divided the remodeling project into several phases, addressing one wing of the facility at a time.
Work under phase one, which has included adding showers, a laundromat, carpet and a variety of “personal touches” to the facility, is nearly complete, Motz said, adding the first 20 veterans will be able to move into the facility very soon.
Approximately 30 to 35 additional beds will likely be available for veterans within a month of the grand opening, he said.
“If it were up to the veterans it would be Sept. 1,” Motz said, “but that all depends on when I get the oven and a few small plumbing issues fixed … I’m saying the first week of September or so. I’m ready to go.”
To finance the upgrades in Corunna, Fiddler’s Green has relied heavily on the influx of tenants at its Bad Axe facility, which amid the pandemic, had come to a standstill. In recent weeks, new tenants have been coming in, Motz said.
Since that the organization has only recently been certified as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, grant funding has been hard to come by, Motz continued, but there are a number of ways the community can contribute to the cause, including through the organization’s Adopt-A-Room program.
With Adopt-A-Room, local businesses and/or organizations are given the freedom to decorate and furnish individual rooms how they see fit, financing the cost and undertaking the labor of the upgrades in exchange for recognition by the veterans housing facility.
Motz said the goal of the Adopt-A-Room program is to allow area groups to put their personal touches on the space, which in turn will help eliminate the facility’s prior nursing home feel.
Time for Flowers owner Theresa Pickler said she was compelled to adopt a room at Fiddler’s Green because her father, grandfather and two sons have all served in the military. In her spare time, Pickler has set to work on making the adopted room unique for incoming veterans, painting a brick mural on one wall and a clock tower on another, among a variety of other upgrades.
“It means a lot (to be able to contribute),” Pickler said. “They’ve done so much for us that the least I can do is give them a safe place to sleep.”
Another way people can support Fiddler’s Green is through the organization’s Adopt-A-Veteran program.
No matter how large or small the donation, all contributions will go directly toward providing immediate financial support for a veteran in need — and donations couldn’t come at a moment too soon, according to Fiddler’s Green Case Manager Bobbi Jo Jacobs.
“There’s so many veterans out there in need,” Jacobs said, noting once veterans move in to the facility, she can work with them to ensure they’re receiving their maximum pension/benefit amounts from the VA and Social Security, among other resources.
“We have certain veterans that don’t make enough. In Bad Axe right now I’m working with one, he works five days a week and he’s living out of his truck, so he calls us when we needs a shower and we just let him come in and we’re trying to work things out to make ends meet for him,” she continued. “The Adopt-A-Veteran program is huge if we can get donations.”
More than anything, Motz wants people to know the facility is moving forward, though he and his staff cannot do it alone.
“This has got to get done,” Motz said. “We need to (get the message) out to local businesses: We’re still here, we’re still moving, getting veterans in here. We need rooms that are done, we want the community’s support on it.”
For more information on Fiddler’s Green, or to participate in the organization’s Adopt-A-Room and/or Adopt-A-Veteran programs, call Motz at (989) 975-8701 or visit fiddlergreenllc.com.
