DURAND — Lynne’s restaurant in downtown Durand is offering comfort food and affordable prices during a pandemic — just what people need right now, the owners say.
Newly open at 216 W. Main St., Lynne’s specializes in coney dogs, burgers and sandwiches made with fresh meat, along with hand-battered fried appetizers.
“Since Lynne’s is takeout and delivery only, we weren’t too worried about (opening a restaurant during COVID-19 restrictions),” Tracy Ozarowski, half of a husband-and-wife team with Tim Ozarowski, said during the restaurant’s grand opening Monday.
“People need to eat, and we’re big on quality. We understand people are out of jobs and we don’t want to nickel-and-dime everybody. We wanted quality with a good price.”
The Ozarowskis know their clientele, having grown up in Durand and graduating from Durand High School in 2002. The pair were elementary school sweethearts who reunited years later and got married. They still live in town with their five children.
Over the years, they’ve held just about every position in restaurants across Shiawassee and Genesee counties. Tim Ozarowski is a cook, and Tracy Ozarowski has worked as a server, manager and bartender, among other restaurant jobs.
“I’ve always loved the restaurant atmosphere, and when I decided I wanted us to open our own restaurant, my husband said, ‘Let’s get it done,” she said.
The Ozarowskis recently noticed that the space on Main Street, the former home of Southside Deli, was available. They took over the red-painted building about a month ago.
The eatery, named after Tracy Ozarowski’s middle name, is currently open for dinner only except on Sundays.
However, hours could expand to include lunch down the road, after the pandemic ends and the local economy comes back, she said.
Her message to Durand and all residents of Shiawassee County: “Give us a try. We won’t let you down.”
“We’re of course always thrilled when a new business comes to Durand,” Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld said. “(The Ozarowskis) show a lot of courage during the pandemic and we’re here to support them however we can. It will be nice to have a takeout and deliver of home-style food. We look forward to working with them in the future.”
Lynne’s is open seven days a week, from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (989) 541-1420, find on Lynne’s on Facebook.
