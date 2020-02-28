DURAND — The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce this week announced a pair of its annual awards, including Citizen of the Year.
The Chamber of Commerce announced Barbara Dingman has been chosen as the 2020 Citizen of the Year. Graff Chevrolet Durand was named the 2020 Business of The Year.
Dingman is a 1962 graduate of Durand Area High School. She has been active in the community most of her adult life.
According to the Chamber, she has donated her time and efforts to many organizations, among them, Durand Area Schools, Durand Athletic Boosters, Operation Freedom, Voice of Democracy and the annual chicken barbecue.
She served as Durand Railroad Days parade chairwoman for more than a decade and she co-chaired the cancer women’s golf classic. She is currently the Durand VFW Auxiliary president.
“Dingman is a shining example of volunteerism. The Chamber is honored to recognize her as the 2020 Citizen of the Year,” the organization said in a press release.
Graff Chevrolet was recognized for its philanthropic work in the community .
“Graff of Durand has been committed to community involvement for over 20 years,” the Chamber said.
The Chamber noted numerous sponsorships by the business, including Durand Railroad Days, End of Summer Cruisin’, youth baseball, Rock the Block, AYSO soccer, breast cancer awareness, Durand robotics, Durand Railroad Days, Durand downtown beautification project, Durand Veterans benefit concert, Durand backpack program, Durand marching band, Corunna Athletic Department, Corunna robotics, Curwood Festival, Cruise the Pits, Habitat for Humanity, Gaines Rodeo, Shiawassee County Fair, and Shiawassee underprivileged children.
Dingman and Graff, and other award winners, will be honored at the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner March 19. Reservations can be made by calling (989) 288-3715.
