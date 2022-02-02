CALEDONIA TWP. — The Owosso Dental Center, which was previoulsy run by Dr. Timothy Glowniak, is under new ownership.
Dr. Sue Dinh and her husband Sean Schoneboom have taken over and the couple is hoping to attract new patients in the community.
The couple, who live in the Detroit area, took charge of Owosso Dental in early January when Dr. Glowniak retired. They kept all employees on staff and are hoping to keep all of Glowniak’s former patients — and bring in more.
“Everyone that I’ve seen has been really receptive and really nice,” Dinh said. “They got the letter from Dr. Tim about him retiring. Everyone has been really nice. I haven’t had any problems with patients not being receptive to new doctors. So far, I think it has been pretty good.”
One thing that has welcomed patients new and old is a West Highland white terrier named Cora, the office mascot who has been a hit.
“She’s our little mascot and the patients so far have loved her,” Dinh said. “Everyone has been very receptive to her.”
Schoneboom added Cora is confined to the administrative area of the office, and is not allowed in the clinical areas. “She’s a make you feel good dog,” he said. “And we hope to be contributing members of the community for a long time to come.”
Schoneboom said Glowniak’s name is still on the sign in front of the building located at 1083 E. M-21, but will be changed when the weather improves. Other improvements are also planned for the building.
Dinh attended Detroit Mercy University and graduated with her DDS in 2018. The couple has been looking to relocate to the Shiawassee area, but the housing market hasn’t offered many options.
Owosso Dental will look to add more services including implants, which Dinh will study while she is on upcoming maternity leave — the couple is expecting their first child.
