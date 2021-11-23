OWOSSO TWP. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a group of business, state, and local officials Monday to celebrate the expansion of Crest Marine’s facility, which will create 100 new jobs and make the company the largest manufacturer in the county.
“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled manufacturing workforce provide an environment where businesses like Crest Marine can grow and thrive, creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Shiawassee County,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work. With the help of companies like Crest Marine, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”
The project has been awarded a $425,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Owosso Charter Township has offered a 50-percent property tax abatement in support of the project. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.
“This is fantastic that the state is recognizing Crest’s efforts to be the employer of choice in Shiawassee County and the ongoing financial commitments made by our parent company, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, to fund our expansion plans,” Crest Marine President Patrick May said. “Michigan has been our home for more than 60 years, and we look forward to continuing to invest here while providing excellent employment opportunities to the community.”
Crest broke ground on a 12,000-square-foot warehouse expansion in December 2020 — doubling the facility’s storage warehouse for new pontoons, which itself had only been constructed two years prior.
In December, the company had said it already hired 40 people and planned to hire 40 more in the first quarter of 2021. The company currently has 309 employees at its Owosso location.
Crest Marine, established in 1957, is a pontoon boat manufacturer headquartered in Owosso Charter Township.
Crest was acquired by MasterCraft Boat Holdings in October 2018 and plans to expand as part of the parent company’s commitment to continue supporting the brand’s growth trajectory. Crest is looking to grow its production and distribution and plans to expand at its Owosso Charter Township facility to allow for increased capacity and additional equipment.
“Congratulations to the team at Crest Marine on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate your continued vote of confidence in our state and in our workforce,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the MEDC and president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund.
According to state officials, the project will bring job growth and will solidify the company’s presence and future growth in Michigan.
“The Crest comeback is definitely one of Shiawassee County’s best economic success stories. Company leadership helped turn around a business that had been effectively shut down in 2010 and now they are on a path to becoming the largest manufacturer in our county with this announcement,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said.
Michigan is the third-largest marine market in the country and ranks No. 2 in boat registrations, officials said. Boating has a $7.8 billion economic impact on Michigan’s economy each year, supporting more than 40,000 jobs and 1,500 businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.