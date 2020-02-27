FLINT — Starting a Business and Writing a Business Plan workshops are planned March 5 at The Ferris Wheel.
Starting a Business is from 10 to 11:30 a.m.. It’s designed for individuals who are considering self-employment, or who may be at the beginning stages of starting a business.
Start-up costs, financing options, and business planning will be introduced, along with the necessary steps to getting started. Online registration is available at clients.sbdcmichigan.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=60400012.
Writing a Business Plan is from noon to 1:30 p.m. A sample tool will be used to detail content of a plan that can serve as a solid foundation for the business owner. Online registration is available at clients.sbdcmichigan.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=60400013.
There is no fee for the workshops but advance and separate registration for each individual is required.
For more information, visit sbdcmichigan.org or call (810) 762-9660.
