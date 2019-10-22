OWOSSO — City tax breaks for the planned redevelopment of a deteriorated building in downtown have been revoked for lack of action by the building’s owners.
The former Dollar General building, 344 W. Main St., now home to Magoo’s Pet Outlet, was targeted for redevelopment into apartments upstairs and commercial space on the first floor.
According to the application for tax relief from the city, limited liability company DR & HP planned to spend $2.8 million on building improvements. They gave a start date of Feb. 1, 2017, and completion date of May 1, 2018.
The city approved an obsolete property rehabilitation certificate for the project in September 2016, and approved a brownfield redevelopment plan in January 2017.
However, the project failed to take place and the property was sold, without notice to the city, after the brownfield plan was approved, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
“Since the completion date has been exceeded by over a year and the project has failed to proceed in good faith, I have no other option but to make a recommendation for revocation,” Henne told council members in a memo.
Council members unanimously approved revoking the rehabilitation certificate and brownfield plan at a regular meeting Monday.
