OWOSSO — The Osburn Lakes Residential Site Condominium Association has filed suit in 35th Circuit Court to prevent a contractor from finishing nine new homes in the subdivision because association members believe the new buildings will drive down their property values.
According to court files, the homeowners association (HOA) is seeking to prevent Wade Jurney’s construction company (WJH LLC) from completing the construction of the homes because they are being built on concrete slabs, rather than over basements as other previously constructed homes in the development are.
Osburn Lakes’ association is represented by the Foster, Swift, Collins and Smith law firm, of Lansing. The firm sent a cease and desist letter to Jurney June 19 and filed suit, claiming the new homes’ lack of basements conflicts with HOA bylaws, which require new construction “to be compatible and harmonious with the quality of existing homes,” and would cause property values to decrease.
A phone message seeking comment left with the HOA’s attorney was not returned.
Bush, Seyferth and Paige, attorneys for Jurney, countered in their own court filing, noting he purchased the lots from, and obtained building permits from, the city of Owosso and claims Osburn Lakes HOA has no right to stop the construction.
The company claims the city, rather than the HOA, has discretion for any construction plans in the subdivision.
“The association cannot be allowed to get away with its attempted end-run around foundational documents for the Osburn Lakes Project,” the firm said in its response.
A message seeking comment left with the lead attorney representing Jurney was not returned.
In 2018, the city approved a two-year contract with Century 21 Looking Glass in Owosso to sell 23 vacant city-owned lots in the development off Gould Street. Council members noted at the time lot prices were up to $17,000 each.
