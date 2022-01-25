Jobless rate ticks up in county

Seasonally adjusted jobless rates declined in December, according to statistics provided by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget — but Shiawassee County’s rate increased slightly.
Statewide, the number of employed rose by 16,000 or about 0.4%, and total unemployed decreased by 15,000. Those figures are nearly identical to that seen nationwide. Michigan’s total jobless rate was 5.6 percent in December.
In Shiawassee County, the unemployment rate is 5.6 percent, up from 4.9 percent in September, with 2,134 people currently looking for work. The labor force in the county is 31,993 individuals, according to the press release.
“There are still hundreds of employment opportunities available in our community in a variety of sectors, and I would welcome any job seeker to email me at jhorvath@sedpweb.org to learn more,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said.
Unemployment in Clinton County rose from 4.2 to 4.8 percent. Genesee saw a rise from 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent, and Saginaw County rose from 5.9 percent to 8.1 percent.
The county’s unemployment rate hit a high of 27.8% in April 2020, but fell six straight months after that to 5.2%. The rate hit 6.7% in January 2021 before again falling.
“Labor market conditions in Michigan showed clear improvement in 2021,” Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, said in the press release. “The unemployment rate fell sharply over the year, and payroll jobs rose steadily throughout 2021.”
December 2021 was the eighth straight month of payroll increases in Michigan. The travel and hospitality industries saw the largest reduction in December (about 4,000), and represent nearly 30 percent of the jobs lost in Michigan since February 2020.
In 2021, the statewide number of unemployed declined by 33.8 percent as COVID restrictions were eased and people were able to return to work.
Michigan’s jobless rate in December 2021 of 5.6 percent was nearly two percent above the pre-pandemic rate in February 2020.
Nationwide, the U.S. jobless rate decreased by .3 percent to 3.9 percent. Since December 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped 2.8 percentage points, similar to Michigan’s decrease of 2.6 percent.
