PERRY — Signature Auto Group co-owners Joe and daughter Angie Falzon recently were honored by Ford Motor Company for operating a dealership in Perry for 25 years.
The Falzon family purchased the former Plowman Ford in 1996, adding to Signature’s dealership at 1960 E. Main St. in Caledonia Township.
Signature quickly outgrew its original Perry location and built an all-new building on 5 acres at 3942 Lansing Road in 1997-98.
“Plowman Ford was a much smaller operation,” said Angie Falzon, who manages the Perry location. “We outgrew it. (And) we’re growing bigger.”
Falzon said the dealership currently is expanding its service department in Perry to add four quick service bays. The new bays will handle such things as oil changes and tire service while larger jobs will continue to be handled in the existing service area.
In addition, a new enclosed service write-up area is being constructed.
“This is our second expansion in Perry,” Falzon said.
Falzon, who has worked at the Perry site since 2011, became a partner with her father in 2015.
She noted that since taking over the dealership, Signature has sold more than 5,200 Fords in Perry. The dealership employs about 30 people, nearly all of whom live in Shiawassee County.
“We’re active in the schools, sponsoring teams. It’s a family business,” she said. “Having a dealership in the community is our biggest accomplishment: the jobs, the sponsorships of teams, working with the schools. We’re really active in the community — selling cars, servicing cars, doing what we can to support the community.”
Falzon said the last year has been challenging, but she is proud the dealership was able to remain open throughout the pandemic to provide services for first-responders and other essential workers.
“We were one of the few businesses that could stay open,” she said. “We had people drive for more than an hour for oil changes: essential employees, doctors, nurses, first responders.”
In honor of the company’s 25-year tenure, Ford Motor Company officials recently visited and provided Signature with plaques recognizing the accomplishment, as well as a letter from Ford vice president for sales Andrew Frick.
“We at Ford Motor Company understand and appreciate the significance of this milestone. This incredible accomplishment recognizes your well-deserved commitment to your communities, customers and employees,” the letter said.
Joe Falzon bought the Caledonia Township franchise in 1988, having previously worked for Stu Evans Lincoln Mercury in Detroit for more than 20 years.
In 2013, the Caledonia Township facility was honored for 25 years as a Ford dealership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.