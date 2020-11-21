OWOSSO — AZee Business Solutions is stepping up to help area restaurants through a gift card giveaway.
AZee, a web design and consulting firm located inside The Armory, 215 N. Water St., is giving out $50 gift cards for local eateries over the next three weeks.
“Our restaurants have been through so much already this year and with the recent (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) order, they are in a tough spot going into the holiday season. Our team at AZee wanted to do something to show our support of these small businesses,” AZee owner Tony Nash said on the AZee Business Solutions Facebook page.
To enter a giveaway, go to AZee’s Facebook page, look for a “giveaway” post — one will be put up every few days — and follow the instructions, which is essentially to like and share the giveaway post, and like the restaurant’s page.
For details, call (844) 360-2933.
