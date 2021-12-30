OWOSSO — Two local organizations are putting on a holiday event as a fundraiser for the businesses affected by last week’s fire along South Washington Street.
Community Cares, featuring drinks and hors e’oeuvres, is set for 4 to 6 p.m. today at The Armory, 215 N. Water St.
All proceeds will support the businesses aiming to rebuild, according to a news release.
“In place of an admission charge, we ask that you consider donating online via the link below or at the door,” the release states. “We understand it is a busy time of year, and donations are welcome and appreciated by those unable to attend the event. A big thanks to our sponsors, Hat Trick Tents & Events and McNeil St. Market. Thank you for supporting and making our Shiawassee region extraordinary.”
The online link is: web.shiawasseechamber.org/events/CommunityCares%20to%20benefit%20American%20Speedy%20Printing%20Foster%20Coffee%20Lily%20Pearls%20and%20Lulas%20Louisiana%20Cookhouse-6119/details.
The event will benefit American Speedy Printing, Foster Coffee Company, Lily Pearl’s Lounge and Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse, all victims of the fire, which started in the early morning hours Dec. 21 at Lula’s. The fire remains under investigation.
“It was heartbreaking to hear of last week’s fire and the impact it had on iconic small businesses in downtown Owosso,” Chamber Vice President John Adams said in the release. “The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see our region rally again and support each other in challenging times.
“I want to thank all who have contributed. American Speedy Printing, Foster Coffee Company, Lily Pearl’s Lounge, and Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse are important to the Shiawassee region, and we are looking forward to their rebuild.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.