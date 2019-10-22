LANSING — LAFCU is tackling offline and online financial issues during two free events Saturday.
Shred Day, from 10 a.m. to noon at the credit union’s South Lansing branch, 1121 Keystone Ave., will help fight identify theft with the secure destruction of personal financial information.
Technology Day, from 9 a.m. to noon takes place at all LAFCU branches and offers assistance in setting up LAFCU mobile/online banking, including enrollment for e-statements and help accessing other LAFCU electronic services.
For the free shredding event, LAFCU is hosting a mobile shredding truck at its branch. Each person can bring an equivalent of up to 10 bankers boxes of materials, including documents with identifying financial, medical and Social Security information, such as receipts, address labels, bills, insurance claims, tax forms, and checking, savings and loan information.
