SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Dohr’s Truck and Tractor Repair is a total loss after an early morning fire at the business, 8871 S. Geeck Road.
Firefighters from Perry Fire Rescue, Durand city, Corunna-Caledonia, and Shiawassee, Burns, Venice and Vernon townships all were called to the scene of the blaze shortly after 4 a.m. today.
“I seen orange in the windows and black smoke was starting to roll out of the overhead doors and it’s too late by that point,” owner Dennis Dohr said of the blaze.
Dohr launched the repair business out of the 4,000-square-foot barn in 1989. Fortunately, he said, no customers’ vehicles were inside the structure at the time of the fire.
A number of personal items, including “roughly 40 years worth of tools” were lost in the blaze, however.
Looking over the wreckage this morning, Dohr remains unsure what may have sparked the blaze.
“When I leave the shop at night, I make sure everything’s off,” he said. “I have no idea (what may have caused it).”
The last firefighters cleared the scene about 7:30 a.m.
Dohr said the business was insured, though with growing building costs, he doubts if the funding will be enough. Nonetheless, he does plan to rebuild.
