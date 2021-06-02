Memorial employee honored

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has announced Elle Rowlison, office coordinator at Memorial Healthcare Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation, as its May employee of the month.
Rowlison has been an employee at Memorial Healthcare since 2019.
“Elle is the heart and heartbeat of our department by always being available to the team and helping out wherever and whenever needed,” her nomination letter reads. “She is an amazing employee and has been such a strong leader throughout the many changes since the department opened and through the whole pandemic. Elle demonstrates everyday exactly what Memorial Healthcare stands for.”
Rowlison lives in Owosso. She attended Owosso High School and Michigan State University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree.
