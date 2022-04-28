CORUNNA — The trial for a St. Johns man accused of allegedly stealing over $60,000 worth of parts from his former Owosso-based employer and selling them online was scheduled to resume this morning in 35th Circuit Court, and a verdict in the case could come at some point today.
Steven Zemla is facing three felony counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee ($20,000 to $50,000) and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property ($20,000 or more) in three separate charging files for allegedly stealing from TiAL Products Inc., 450 S. Shiawassee St. The company makes turbochargers and other performance products for cars.
The trial began Tuesday morning, with testimony from TiAL’s owner and several of Zemla’s former co-workers. TiAL’s owner indicated Wednesday afternoon he believes Zemla took over $100,000 in inventory and sold it on EBay.
Owosso police found over 60 pieces of inventory in Zemla’s garage worth approximately $37,000 when they executed a search warrant during the investigation. The alleged thefts occurred from 2016 to 2018, according to court records.
During closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Abigail Tepper told the jury that bank records and other evidence were enough for a guilty verdict.
Defense attorney Lucas Dillon argued that his client had permission from TiAL’s owner to sell the parts and always gave the owner cash following the sales.
Prosecutors offered Zemla a plea deal, which would have seen Zemla plead guilty to a reduced charge of receiving and concealing stolen property ($1,000 to $20,000). Felony embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property charges would be dismissed as part of the plea. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to three months in jail with the agreement in place, and any sentence could not exceed 11 months.
As part of the proposed plea agreement, Zemla would be required to pay $100,000 in restitution, with $25,000 of that amount due at time of sentencing. He likely would not have received any term of incarceration.
Zemla could still potentially face two more jury trials for the other two files in which he is charged with felony embezzlement.
Court records indicate that prosecutors filed one 2016 felony embezzlement charge on Dec. 28, 2020, four days before the statute of limitations would have precluded any prosecution in that case.
Zemla has no prior history in Shiawassee County. Each embezzlement charge he faces is punishable in Michigan by up to 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.