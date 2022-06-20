J.C. Penney building to get new tenants

OWOSSO — The empty J.C. Penney Building on Washington Street will not be empty for long.
Real estate agent Randy Woodworth of Woodworth Commerical, confirmed that they are looking to turn the empty space into a mini mall with anywhere between 10 to 20 tenants.
One of those tenants will be Hit and Pitch, an indoor training center with batting cages. They are currently located at 116 W. Main St. in Owosso. Remodeling is well underway and a “Coming Soon” sign with the Hit and Pitch logo adorns the front of the J.C. Penney building.
However, Woodworth said they are still in the designing stages for the space so a budget for the tenants has not been created yet. As a result, no leases have been finalized.
Most of the construction will be to the inside, but some exterior improvements will be made, Woodworth said. The entire process could take months, but the hope is that parents will have something to do while their kids are enjoying sporting activities.
Woodworth also indicated that another major business has shown interest in becoming a tenant, but he was unable to share who yet.
Hit and Pitch officials were unavailable for comment due to ongoing activities.
