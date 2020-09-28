Donations to help build second veterans memorial wall in Owosso

OWOSSO — Thanks to the generosity of Ovid business owners, Owosso VFW Post 9455 will be able to build a second veterans memorial wall.
On Saturday, Ed and Cindy Arthur, who own the fraternal financial services firm Modern Woodmen in Ovid, gave the post a $2,500 check matching the $2,503 raised by post and auxiliary members. The $5,000 will be used to erect another 7-by-8-foot wall with veterans’ and others’ names etched in glossy black granite bricks.
“What a great cause. We always look for ways to give back to the community. This couldn’t be a better cause,” Ed Arthur said after presenting an oversized check to post and auxiliary members.
The group stood in the post’s Veterans Memorial Garden, which features the first wall, already filled with names, benches and footlights, a large American flag on a pole and pavilion constructed last year by local Boy Scout Troop 455.
Arthur had reached out to the post, offering to pay half of the $5,000 cost of a second wall if VFW members could come up with the other half. Through a steak dinner and other fundraisers, the post came through — and so did Modern Woodmen.
“I think it’s great that Modern Woodmen did that,” post Commander Larry Thayer said. “He offered, and we jumped on it. It went off really well.”
With Auxiliary President Vickie Conrad leading the way, bricks have already been sold out for the new wall, which mason Raymond Fleming is expected to build next spring. The foundation has already been set.
Post and auxiliary members said the veterans memorial walls have become so popular, a third wall is planned.
“We’ve had several people stop, get out of their cars, sit on a bench and look at the wall,” said Auxiliary Senior Vice President Karen Horn, who purchased a brick for her late brother Russell Rau, who served in Vietnam. “A lot of the people listed on the wall are veterans who have passed on after giving heart and soul to this VFW.”
Like Curwood Castle and the Lebowksky Center For Performing Arts, the Veterans Memorial Garden is developing into a local landmark, auxiliary member Evelyn Bila said.
“This should be a come-see attraction in Owosso, too,” she said.
Eight-by-8-inch bricks sell for $70; 4-by-8-inch bricks cost $35. Anyone, not just post members, can purchase a brick by filling out an order form available in the post bar. Buyers choose the names and information to be written on the brick facing, such as the honoree’s military rank and the war they served in.
Originally, the project was to install the bricks in the ground as stepping stones, but members changed course, opting instead for a wall, Thayer previously said.
Members didn’t want the attractive bricks to become overgrown with grass or soiled by people stepping on them. Another reason was they didn’t like the idea of people stepping on bricks honoring veterans and other loved ones.
The idea behind the project was to create a permanent structure memorializing American heroes “so all they have done for us is not forgotten” auxiliary member Donna Vejcik said.
For more information about the memorial wall or to order a brick, call the Owosso VFW at (989) 723-8655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.