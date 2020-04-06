Newspaper owner recognizes public support during crisis

To all our valued readers, advertisers, community members, family and friends:
During these uncertain times our hearts are with all of you and your families. We thank you for welcoming The Argus-Press into your home or business each day. We so appreciate you and your patronage.
In order for The Argus-Press to continue to publish each day, the number of pages has declined. We apologize for this. As many businesses remain closed due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order, they have placed their advertising space on hold. We understand their decisions at this difficult time and our thoughts go out to each and every one of them.
As a result of that loss of revenue, we have begun to lay off employees — something The Argus-Press has never done in its 166-year history. The employees and our delivery carriers we have been able to retain are showing great courage coming to work every day and putting themselves on the front lines so our readers can have great local coverage of events and coronavirus news from our county at this critical time in all of our lives.
Subscribers like you will be the key to our ability to survive. We greatly appreciate your readership and pledge that we will rebuild the physical newspaper as quickly as possible after the pandemic has passed and as the economy is revived. We are eager to bring you local high school sports this fall, as well as college and pro sports, school news, business news — the list goes on and on.
We look forward to all of the local businesses re-opening their doors as soon as it’s safe, and informing our readers about all of their special offers and services.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Tom or Cathy Campbell at your convenience. The Argus-Press office number is (989) 725-5136. Or email us at tcampbell@argus-press.com or ccampbell@argus-press.com. Maybe you have something you’d like to share with us, something you wish we would change in the paper or maybe something you wish we would feature.
We would be happy to hear from you.
We hope to be full strength once again after this difficult time passes. Thank you for sticking with us. We look forward to brighter days.
Be well, be safe.
Tom Campbell, Publisher
Fourth-generation owner
Owosso High School graduate, 1978
University of Michigan graduate, 1982
Employed at The Argus-Press since 1982
Cathy Campbell, advertising director
Owosso High School graduate, 1980
Owosso High School Argus-Press co-op student
Employed at The Argus-Press since 1979
