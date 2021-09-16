Davis Cartage driver named Driver of the Year by MTA

CORUNNA — Ed Siemaszko III, a driver for 17 years at Davis Cartage, has been named the 2021 Driver of the Year by the Michigan Trucking Association.
The Corunna transportation company made the announcement Wednesday, emphasizing the award’s coincidence with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.
“Over the years, Ed’s hard work, dedication and leadership has made him an invaluable driver at Davis Cartage Company,” a company official posted on Facebook. “We are extremely proud to have him on our team and feel he’s very deserving of such an honor.
“What a great way to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by having two back to back Michigan Driver of the Year winners,” the post continued. “Davis Cartage has the distinction of not only Ed Siemaszko winning the prestigious award this year, fellow driver Alan Maike won the same title last year in 2020.
“As we celebrate Ed Siemaszko and National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we acknowledge that all drivers are winners as they tackle one of the most demanding and crucial jobs in our nation. They are deserving of respect and recognition as they are the heartbeat of America.”
Siemaszko, 54, who was nominated for the award last month, has logged 2 million miles during his 17 years at Davis Cartage, with no “lost time” to mar his outstanding safety record.
Company officials have praised Siemaszko for his commitment to safety, his professionalism, knowledge and friendliness, and willingness to help coworkers in need. He drives an eight-axle truck, hauling 150,000-pound loads.
Siemaszko, a trucker since leaving the U.S. Marines 37 years ago, was described in award nomination materials as a punctual, reliable worker who takes “stellar” care of his equipment and is always the first to volunteer to help out at company functions.
Not only did Maike win Driver of the Year in 2020, Davis Cartage Driver William Rabidue took home the honors in 1991.
Davis Cartage won the MTA Fleet Safety division honor, which the company has snagged for 35 out of the past 36 years, winning the statewide honor twice.
The company also received the MTA’s new Pandemic Response award for moving quickly to take safety measures for employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established 80 years ago, Davis Cartage is a transportation and warehousing company providing full logistics services. It’s based in Corunna with several service centers located in lower Michigan.
Michigan Trucking Association is a statewide trade association representing for-hire trucking companies and private company fleets since 1934. Headquartered in Lansing, MTA offers federal and state transportation regulations assistance, legislative representation and other trucking-related guidance.
