CHESANING — A few hours into the grand opening of the latest piece of real estate in her daughter’s local quilting empire, Judy Piper, working the door welcomed a new customer to “our little version of … Heaven!” the customer, Donna Craft, finished eagerly.
Creative Passions Quilt Shop certainly is a quilter’s paradise. Fully-stocked with an eye-popping array of fabrics, and furnished with a knowledgeable, friendly staff, it is an ideal retail cornerstone for the larger Creative Passions universe that proprietor Laura Greenfelder has built up over the past 17 years.
The store at 103 W. Broad St. in Chesaning — formerly the site of Neu-Rich Jewlers — is the fifth property in Greenfelder’s quilting portfolio. The other four are a part of the core Creative Passions business model, which involves hosting retreats for folks looking to get away from it all for an intensive quilting session in a rustic setting 50 out of the 52 weeks in a year.
Greenfelder closed on the retail space on Jan. 10 and had spent the past 49 days in a headlong rush to get it ready for the promised March 1 opening, speedrunning through demolition and remodel.
Piper plied visitors with Fat Tuesday donuts and warm greetings as they entered the store. The date, however, was an ideal target for ribbon-cutting for two reasons.
One was visual.
“Our colors are already purple and green, so we just added the gold to that,” said Greenfelder, indicating the tri-color balloons festooning the space.
The other was punny. Eighteen-by-22-inch squares of fabric called “fat quarters” are a staple of quilting. The store ran steep discounts on those on Tuesday.
With so much marketing synergy in the air it’s no wonder that the opening was a signal success.
“It’s gone exceptionally well,” Greenfelder said. “We had about a hundred people in the first the first 21/2 hours, so it’s been a little crazy, actually.”
Greenfelder said most customers seemed very pleased with the new space, which was four times as large as the 400 square-foot bandbox they had been conducting retail out of before.
“It’s super helpful to be able to carry more fabrics — different lines, styles and colors — and just be able to move around in here,” she said.
One satisfied customer was Bannister-resident Deb Schultz.
Schultz, who came “with a sister, a sister-in-law, and a friend” in tow, declared the new store to be “fabulous.”
“Especially the size,” she said. “I loved the little store, but this is an improvement.”
Schultz didn’t leave empty-handed.
Among her purchases was a “Lavender Blessings” fat quarters bundle.
“I’m a purple girl,” she said. “I can’t resist.”
