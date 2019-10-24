OWOSSO — Work is underway at the Town Tub car wash at the corner of M-21 and M-52 that will convert the existing car wash into offices and a restaurant.
According to City Manager Nathan Henne, a site plan has been approved and there are no local tax incentives for the project.
The plan is to convert two of the three wash bays into office space and the third into a drive-thru for one of the likely tenants, Hungry Howies.
Cars will pull through on the north side of the building and exit on the south.
According to Owosso building official Brad Hissong, the investment so far has been approximately $20,000 on the building’s foundation. The building’s conversion will total about $140,000, Hissong estimated.
“There will be room for the pizza place and one smaller office like a lawyer or insurance agent,” Hissong said.
Town Tub plans to keep the automatic car wash at the rear of the building functional.
The size of the building will remain about the same.
An exact timeline of the project is yet to be determined.
Owner Jim Stechschulte declined to comment on the project.
