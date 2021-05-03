Perry council names May award winner

PERRY — Perry Auto Sales, 684 N. Main St., won the May 2021 “Put Your Best Face Forward,” merchant award in the city.
Owner Alex Poppen opened the business in September 2017. Many improvements have been completed at the facility since that time to accommodate the truck sales and service center now located there, he said.
Featuring a “no rust” sales lot, Poppen specializes in trucks and SUVs. Vehicles are shipped from down south and out west, thus the term “rust-free.”
The service center specializes in diesel repair of Duramax, Cummins and LS engines.
Poppen said he has sold to customers locally, as well as from across the country, bringing customers from at least 20 different states.
During presentation of the trophy, Perry City council member Mindy Galbavi said whenever she drives by, “all the vehicles look so nice, and the lot is always so nice, neat and organized.”
The monthly Put Your Best Face Forward award recipient is selected by a council member based on overall appearance, clean sidewalks and windows, window presentation, flower displays (weeded/watered) and absence of trash.
Recipients receive the traveling trophy to display in the business throughout the month and are recognized through local media.
