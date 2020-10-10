New nail salon opens in Chesaning

CHESANING — Members of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce board of directors celebrated the opening of Top Coat Nail Studio, 805 W. Broad St., this week.
Owner Mariah Going was assisted by her family to launch the business with a traditional chamber ribbon cutting Monday.
Going is also planning a grand opening celebration at 3 p.m. Oct. 17, featuring door prizes, vendors and treats.
Top Coat Nail Studio is a full-service nail salon boasting two massage chairs for pedicures.
For more information, call (989) 323-2270.
