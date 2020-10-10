New nail salon opens in Chesaning

From left are Jessie Stewart, Chesaning Chamber board secretary/Sovis Insurance; Lori Austerberry, board Member/Chesaning Realty; Business owner SteveMariah Going’s mother Trina Castanon; her nephew Kaiden O’Connor; Going; Going’s father Steve Castanon; sister Randi O’Connor; grandparents Mickey and Dan Trevino; and Greg Bruff, board president/Waddell & Reed.

 Courtesy Photo

CHESANING — Members of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce board of directors celebrated the opening of Top Coat Nail Studio, 805 W. Broad St., this week.

Owner Mariah Going was assisted by her family to launch the business with a traditional chamber ribbon cutting Monday.

Going is also planning a grand opening celebration at 3 p.m. Oct. 17, featuring door prizes, vendors and treats.

Top Coat Nail Studio is a full-service nail salon boasting two massage chairs for pedicures.

For more information, call (989) 323-2270.

